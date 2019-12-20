More customers flock to turkeys this Christmas

Forget last-minute Christmas shopping. You might want to direct your attention to that holiday dinner instead.

Meat markets, farmers and grocers across the province have seen a jump in turkey sales this holiday season.

"They don't stick around very long," said Yvonne Bland, store manager of Peter's Meat Market in Fredericton. "The phone doesn't stop."

On Monday, she had 350 turkeys marked for customers. And only 10 left to sell — they were shipped Sunday night.

And she's hoping to get about 60 more on Tuesday because people are still scrambling to get their orders in.

The 'turkey problem'

Bland said she and her staff have been left wondering what has contributed to New Brunswick's turkey shortage.

"Nobody can give you a real answer," she said. "Just suppliers didn't seem to have the same [amount]."

It could be the COVID-19 pandemic or because more people are shopping local this holiday season.

But part of the "turkey problem" comes from the closure of Eden Valley Poultry, a poultry processor in Berwick, N.S. The plant had to shut down operations because one of its employees had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The plant reopened on Monday.

"I don't buy from them but it would've put more turkeys in the market," she said.

This season, fewer large family gatherings and more smaller gatherings are likely, which may mean more turkeys are needed.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell has advised New Brunswickers to limit the number of people at holiday gatherings.

"We know that gatherings are a risk and we want those risks to be kept to a minimum," said Russell.

Stores like Miramichi Meat Ltd. and Mary's Supermarket in Fredericton have seen a jump in sales.

"We're selling more turkeys than we did last year," said Al Olsen of Olsen's Meat and Produce in Saint John, estimating an increase of about 35 per cent.

Customers buying smaller turkeys

People are buying smaller birds too.

Jay Boudreau, operations manager at Boudreau Meat Market Inc., said more people are buying 15-pound turkeys this year instead of 20 to 25-pound turkeys they might have wanted in previous years.

He said plans for smaller gatherings and the inability to visit from outside New Brunswick are responsible.

I've dealt with too many turkeys. - Yvonne Bland, store manager at Peter's Meat Market

This year, the market sold out of all 1,200 of its turkeys — a first since Boudreau started working there six years ago.

"We don't even have a turkey for us," he said.

Instead, he will feed his family a 30-pound turkey left over from the fall.

He said his business has been stuck with about 200 of the 30-pound turkeys, which are typically given to schools in the area to feed students at lunch.

"Who would've thought the world was going to stop?"

As for Bland at Peter's Meat Market, she'll be having roast beef for Christmas dinner.

"I've dealt with too many turkeys."