Saint Andrews to host 150 children for hockey challenge amid COVID-19 pandemic

About 150 children from across New Brunswick and some from Nova Scotia, along with their coaches, parents and siblings, will descend upon Saint Andrews this weekend for the second annual Veterans Cup.

Organizer Jeff Gregor, president of the Southern IceDogs Hockey Organization, admits he's a bit nervous about hosting such a large event in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he has put more than 120 hours into planning every detail to ensure it meets Public Health requirements, he said.

Mandatory masks and physical distancing, a limited number of spectators per player, and 30-minute breaks between games to disinfect, are just some of the precautions in place.

There will also be COVID-19 screening questionnaires and contact information lists for contact tracing.

Teams will forgo traditional handshakes after the games, being held Nov. 13-15 at the W.C. O'Neill Arena in Saint Andrews and the Garcelon Civic Center in St. Stephen.

"Safety is our No. 1 priority," said Gregor, who will have IceDogs staff on-site to assist municipal staff in enforcing the rules. "We're following a zero-tolerance policy.

"If a kid's sick, for example, they're not allowed in the rink. If a parent's sick, they're not allowed in the rink. If Joe Blow is up in the stands and he takes the mask off, he'll be asked to put it on. If he doesn't, he's leaving, too."

Jeff Gregor, president of Southern IceDogs Hockey Organization, said there were some concerns about the outbreak across the border in Calais, Maine, and whether any of the St. Stephen players' parents are essential workers there, but none of them are. (Southern IceDogs Hockey Organization)

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the regional medical officer has reviewed the operational plan.

"My understanding is it meets the Public Health standards in terms of what's allowed and what can be done safely," she said.

Sometimes we have to decide how much risk we're going to take in order to do something worthwhile and try to bring back some normalcy. - Doug Naish, Saint Andrews mayor

Gregor expects 14 teams from across the province, except the Campbellton health region (Zone 5). No teams from that region are allowed to participate since it was still in the more restrictive orange phase of COVID-19 recovery until last week, he said.

One team from Nova Scotia is also registered.

All of the players are between the ages of six and nine.

Gregor said the COVID-19 lockdown in March was tough on children and the Veterans Cup would give young hockey players, like last year's 2012-born Southern IceDogs team, something to look forward to. (Submitted by Jeff Gregor)

The original idea behind the Veterans Cup — a tribute to Gregor's grandfather, who fought in the Second World War — is to play in honour of the men and women who have served or continue to serve for Canada's freedom.

But this year, it took on an additional purpose for Gregor. He said he felt compelled to push ahead with it, despite the extra challenges, to promote the mental health of the young players who have been affected by the pandemic since it started in New Brunswick in March.

Veterans Cup medals await the winners, said Gregor. (Submitted by Jeff Gregor)

There will be round-robin play, full-ice AAA games, playoffs and a championship, with the successful team able to hoist the Veterans Cup.

Only one parent per player will be allowed in the W.C. O'Neill Arena in Saint Andrews to ensure adequate physical distancing, but all those games will be live streamed and posted on the IceDogs' Facebook page, said Gregor.

Two parents per player and siblings aged 11 and under will be allowed at the larger Garcelon Civic Center in St. Stephen.

Saint Andrews Mayor Doug Naish said it wasn't easy for the town to agree to co-host the event with St. Stephen during the pandemic. In April, the mayor of the seaside resort town, accustomed to welcoming visitors, had urged tourists to stay away.

But Naish said he feels good about the decision after dealing with the organizers and knowing their plans have passed provincial "muster."

"Sometimes we have to decide how much risk we're going to take in order to do something worthwhile and try to bring back some normalcy to what's been a tough year," he said.

Saint Andrews Mayor Doug Naish said when it comes to COVID-19, everyone staying safe comes down to personal responsibility. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Naish said he has not personally received any negative feedback.

"I think people, I hope, are confident that we've done our homework and we've taken care of the details that we have to. … You can't control everything in life, but I think everything that we've been asked to control, we've done."

Naish also pointed to the town's success over the past few months in taking some "managed risks" to get the business community reopened.

"I don't want to sound cavalier here, but we've done pretty well," he said.

"We had a fairly busy summer with people coming here from all over the Atlantic bubble and, touch wood, I don't know of any cases that have arisen because of that."

$100K in economic spinoffs

In addition to the anticipated recreational and mental health benefits of the event, Naish expects the positive economic impact will be "significant."

Gregor estimates $100,000 will be generated for the rinks, hotels, restaurants, stores and other businesses.

Pooja Rajmohan, director of sales for The Algonquin hotel, where many of the hockey challenge participants and supporters are staying, said it's "a welcome change."

The Algonquin Resort in Saint Andrews only reopened to guests in mid-May, but had a busy summer and is ready for the influx of hockey players, said director of sales Pooja Rajmohan. (Facebook)

Although the hotel had a "busy" summer, it didn't have such a big group.

Still, the hotel is well-prepared, said Rajmohan, noting it has required indoor mask use for staff and promoted indoor mask use for guests since July — three months before the provincial government made masks mandatory in most public places.

In addition to its regular COVID precautions, such as providing hand-sanitizing stations, having directional arrows on the floor and limiting the number of people in elevators, some extra measures are in place for the hockey players, she said.

The Valley Jets team from Nova Scotia claimed the 2011-born champion title at last year's Veterans Cup. (Submitted by Jeff Gregor)

For example, teams have been assigned times they can use the pool and distanced seating areas have been designated.

"The hotel will obviously tell them [the rules], but I would also understand that they are coming with their parents and coaches, so [enforcement] would be a mutual responsibility," said Rajmohan.

Gregor said he doesn't expect any problems. The children have been back in school for a while and are used to following COVID-19 measures, he said, and the parents are "just more than happy that their kids are playing hockey."