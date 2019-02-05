Hockey rivals share on-ice line dance in show of sportsmanship

Nothing like a little Boot Scootin' Boogie to bring two rival hockey teams together in a show of sportsmanship after each played three games in one day at a provincial tournament in Fredericton.

Two high school girl hockey teams — W.A. Losier Bisons from Tracadie and Miramichi Valley Pulamoo from Miramichi — injected a bit of fun into a game they played after both lost a chance to advance to the semifinals at the Debbie Marion Memorial Hockey Tournament.

Parent Kelly Sisk Matchett said that after a tough loss, the Miramichi players learned they had to play a third game of the day in a half an hour, something they weren't looking forward to with everyone upset, sore and tired.

Bison manager and parent Mona Losier said the girls on her team felt the same way but decided to make the best of it after Miramichi kept getting goals. That's when the dancing started.

"We were all tired … so they decided, our team decided, at the third period to dance. Every whistle they danced. They danced on the bench, they danced everywhere."

After Miramichi won the game 9-1, the team asked the announcer to play Brooks and Dunn's Boot Scootin' Boogie and began line dancing on the ice in their full equipment.

"Our team just joined them and they started dancing all over the ice and it was amazing," Losier said.

'Need to have fun'

The Bisons began dancing to the music between whistles during the third period. (Facbook)

Team coaches, parents and fans were happy to see the two teams having fun on the ice with each other.

Losier said that usually when the two teams meet during regular season play, the score is closer or tied.

"Usually when you lose nine to one, it's really not a good game. You just want to go in the room and get out of there. But no, they laughed about it and they danced with Miramichi. We're so proud of them."

Even the language barrier didn't stop the girls from having fun and sharing in a special moment, Losier said.

"We will never forget that. Hockey sometimes is a competition but you still need to have fun."

Matchett, who shot a video of the hockey line dance and posted it to social video, liked seeing the sportsmanship after both teams had a tough day.

"Initially, it was fun to watch the views keep climbing and, of course, as the interest popped up, I shared it to different media."

Matchett said her daughter and teammates are a bit surprised the video is so popular.

"I don't think they realized at the time what they were doing. I guess they were just having fun."

The two rival teams meet Thursday in Tracadie in regular season play. Asked if there will be more dancing, Losier and Matchett said they were unsure.

"This game means something, so it might be a different atmosphere," Matchett said with a laugh.