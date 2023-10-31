Former UNB Reds player at centre of U.K. hockey death from skate slash

Matt Petgrave is no goon, says his University of New Brunswick Reds' teammate Taylor MacDougall.

"No, not at all. Matt's a very talented player," said MacDougall, who lives in Fredericton.

Petgrave, a 31-year-old defenceman, was playing in the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom, when his skate slashed the throat of an opponent after a collision during a game on Saturday.

Adam Johnson, 29, collapsed on the ice immediately and died later in hospital.

MacDougall called it "an extremely unfortunate freak accident" and said there's no question in his mind "it was absolutely that— a freak accident."

"He's one that plays hard, and sometimes that leads to penalty minutes. But in terms of someone who's malicious or has intent or lacks respect for the game or any of those things, that's certainly not Matt."

WATCH | Adam Johnson's death reignites debate over mandated neck protection: Former NHL player killed in hockey accident in England Duration 1:58 Featured Video Former NHL player Adam Johnson is dead after his neck was cut by a skate in an on-ice collision during a game in Sheffield, England. The accident has some asking if neck guards should be mandatory.

According to a statement from the South Yorkshire Police on Tuesday afternoon, posted on their website, officers are continuing to investigate the incident, including reviewing footage, talking to witnesses and "seeking the advice and support" of experts "to understand the circumstances surrounding what happened."

"We continue to encourage the public to avoid speculation, including on social media," the statement said.

MacDougall said he's kept in contact with Petgrave since they left UNB and even reached out to him on Monday, but did not want to discuss their conversation.

He has read and heard the negative things people are saying about his friend online, including racist remarks, and said he feels "terrible for everybody involved, including Matt. It's an awful situation for everybody involved."

Hayley Wickenheiser, seen in 2019, is calling for mandatory neck protection in all levels of hockey. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

According to online statistics, during his four years on the Reds hockey team, from 2013 to 2017, Petgrave played 108 regular season games and racked up 284 penalty minutes, which averages a little more than one minor penalty per game.

MacDougall said Petgrave's role was not as an enforcer, and that is borne out by his current stats, as well.

On its website, the Sheffield Steelers quotes head coach Aaron Fox calling Petgrave "an impact player," that he can be put in any position.

Last year, in his first year with the team, Petgrave was voted to the league's all-star team, indicating, said Fox, "that the other clubs saw [his] importance to our club and his extreme talents."

According to his online biography, Petgrave "jointly led team scoring in his first season with the club after notching 9 goals and 48 points.

CBC contacted the Sheffield Steelers' organization for an interview, but has not received a response.

Petgrave well-liked, on and off ice

MacDougall first met Petgrave in 2013 when the young defenceman arrived at UNB as a freshman.

They played three seasons together before MacDougall graduated and Petgrave, who is from Toronto, continued on.

MacDougall said Petgrave fit in "pretty seamlessly right away" and was well liked by his teammates.

"Matt was a good teammate. He was a good friend. We had a close-knit team for every year that I played with Matt, and I think Matt's personality certainly contributed to that."

He said Petgrave played an important role on and off the ice, and a lot of players felt close to him because of his "outgoing" and "engaging" personality.

MacDougall said Petgrave also excelled academically.

My deepest condolences to Adam's family and the extended hockey family.<br>Such a terrible loss of a young life.<br><br>I know it may not pass the 'cool' factor but it's time for mandatory neck protection at every level in hockey. The risk is far too great not to. <a href="https://t.co/YvUoMn7qTl">https://t.co/YvUoMn7qTl</a> —@wick_22

After Saturday's incident, the Elite Ice Hockey League announced that neck guards will be mandatory from Jan. 1 for all on-ice activities. The association said it was its "strong recommendation" that all players start wearing a neck guard, effective immediately.

The only reason the association didn't make them immediately required was because of anticipated supply issues.

On Monday, Hayley Wickenheiser called for mandated neck protection at "every level in hockey."

The English Ice Hockey Association announced Monday that it would be mandating neck protection after former NHL player Adam Johnson, seen above in 2017 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, died in a game after being cut by a skate on Saturday. (Paul Vernon/The Associated Press)

Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic women's hockey gold medallist who currently works as an assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that the risk is far too great not to wear neck protection, even if it doesn't pass the "cool factor."

MacDougall, who now works in hockey contract negotiations as the director of legal affairs for an agency, said he thinks all players at all levels, including the NHL, should be required to wear neck protection.

Neck guards are, after all, required equipment up to and including junior hockey.

"I don't see why it would be a major issue, particularly given what's recently taken place," he said.