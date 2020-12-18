Story about wrong turn on the way to hockey takes another turn

Two women who were ordered into self-isolation after taking a wrong turn on the way to their sons' hockey game were not granted quarantine exemptions by the Public Health Agency of Canada, according to the federal department.

Debra Blackmore emailed CBC after the original story was published to say that she had been granted an exemption.

When contacted by phone on Thursday and asked about the statement from the federal health agency, the Hampton woman refused to explain the discrepancy.

A spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency said border guards can issue exemptions on the spot to travellers who enter U.S. territory at the border but are refused entry — but only if they haven't exited their vehicle.

"In this particular case, the individuals left their vehicles and are therefore at risk of having been exposed when they were in the U.S.," wrote Natalie Mohamed, a media relations adviser with the border agency.

And because the vehicle technically left Canada, the federal Department of Health, not provincial health officials, have jurisdiction.

Last Sunday, Blackmore and another woman were taking their 12-year-old sons to a hockey game in St. Stephen, a small town in southwestern New Brunswick across the St. Croix River from Maine, when GPS led them straight to the border.

By the time they realized their mistake, it was too late to turn around, so they proceeded to the booth. They were ordered out of their vehicle, which was then searched by sniffer dogs.

When they got back to the Canadian side, they were told they would have to quarantine because they had been outside their vehicle on the U.S. side.

Federal regulations require travellers entering Canada to quarantine for 14 days, even if they don't have any symptoms of COVID-19.