Hockey moms who accidentally left Canada granted quarantine exemptions

Two hockey families have been granted quarantine exemptions after they accidentally ended up in the United States on the way to a hockey game in St. Stephen.

In an email to CBC News, Debra Blackmore said she was called and told they are exempt from the two-week self-isolation period that had been imposed on Sunday.

Blackmore and another woman were taking their 12-year-old sons to a hockey game in St. Stephen, a small town in southwestern New Brunswick across the Saint Croix River from the United States, when GPS led them straight to the international border with Calais, Maine.

By the time they realized their mistake, it was too late to turn around, so they proceeded to the booth. They were told to exit the vehicle, which was then searched by sniffer dogs, before being allowed to turn around.

But when they got back to the Canadian side, they were told they would have to self-isolate because they had been outside their vehicle in the United States.

The women contacted a number of government representatives about their predicament before ultimately being told they would be granted exemptions.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's website, the government of Canada can issue exemptions to travellers. After several inquiries for information on Monday and Tuesday, a spokesperson for the agency promised to provide information but hadn't done so by the time of publication.

Rebecca Purdy, a spokesperson for Canada Border Services, said the order-in-council that governs mandatory isolation states that travellers can be exempt if "the person entered the territory of the United States but did not seek legal entry to the United States at the land border crossing."

This would apply only if "the person remained in the conveyance while outside Canada."

Purdy declined to talk about specific cases.