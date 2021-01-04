Person of interest sought in hit and run in Moncton

Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help identifying a person of interest involved in a hit-and-run investigation in November.

The incident occurred on Nov. 23, when a pedestrian was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck while crossing the road in front of a business on McLaughlin Road in Moncton.

According to the RCMP, the driver of the truck drove the injured pedestrian to the Moncton Hospital, dropped the individual off outside, then left.

The incident was reported to police the following day and the investigation is continuing.

On Monday, the RCMP released surveillance video photos of a person of interest. In a news release, they said the person is believed to have been driving the truck, and they are hoping the public can help identify him.

The man is described as being between 22 and 30 years old and about five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build.

Police are also looking to speak to the driver of a silver sedan who briefly stopped at the accident scene.

They ask that anyone who recognizes the person in the photo or anyone who witnessed the Nov. 23 collision to contact them at 506-857-2400. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).