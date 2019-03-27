RCMP investigate vehicle-pedestrian hit and run on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation

Northeast District RCMP are investigating a hit and run on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation in northeastern New Brunswick over the weekend that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

A 22-year-old man from Elsipogtog First Nation was struck by a vehicle while walking along Micmac Road on Sunday, around 1:20 a.m., Sgt. Pierre Chiasson said in a statement.

The driver fled the scene.

The victim, who suffered "serious injuries," was transported to the hospital, where he remains.

The vehicle that struck him is believed to be a red or orange SUV.

Anyone with information, or who was in the area around the time of the collision, is asked to contact the Neguac RCMP at 506-393-3000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).