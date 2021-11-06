Skip to Main Content
Man dead, another arrested following hit and run in Petitcodiac

A 57-year-old moped driver was killed in a hit and run on Route 106 in Petitcodiac, N.B., early Friday.

A 57-year-old man has died in a hit and run in New Brunswick. A second man has been arrested in connection with the incident. (CBC)

A 57-year-old man is dead following a hit and run on Route 106 in Petitcodiac, N.B. 

According to a news release, Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a crash involving a moped and a pickup truck at 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

The driver and sole occupant of the moped died at the scene. An abandoned pickup truck was found nearby. 

The road was closed to allow for an investigation.

A 31-year-old man turned himself to Codiac RCMP at 8:45 a.m. in connection with the crash.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

