Pedestrian sent to hospital after hit and run in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation

A pedestrian in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation was sent to hospital over the weekend with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a hit and run driver.

The hit and run happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The collision happened on Micmac Road, in the community almost 40 kilometres northeast of Miramichi.

The man driving the vehicle fled the scene on foot before Neguac RCMP arrived.

The vehicle he was driving is a 2006 green Hyundai Elantra with New Brunswick licence plate number GNP 659.

Police are seeking the public's help locating the driver of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as six feet two inches tall and about 235 pounds.