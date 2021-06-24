22-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Moncton hit and run

A 22-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck Wednesday in Moncton by a car whose driver then left the scene.

The collision happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Mountain Road near Walsh Street, Codiac RCMP said in a statement.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the hit-and-run driver, who was at the wheel of a black, four-door sedan last seen travelling west on Mountain Road from Walsh Street.

Police would not say whether the woman was struck while crossing the street or walking along the side of the road.