Some improvement, but many waits for hip-replacement surgery in N.B. still too long

New Brunswick was much better at meeting target wait times for hip replacements last year than it was in 2020, but some patients continue to experience excruciating delays.

"You just get worn down with it after a while," said Gail Branscombe of Durham Bridge, whose hip is "bone on bone" because of osteoarthritis.

"The chronic pain, it just chips away at you."

According to the latest data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, 54 per cent of patients in the province who needed hip replacement surgery in 2021 were able to get operations within the six-month benchmark.

Information Morning - Fredericton 14:16 Waiting for a hip replacement After Gail Branscombe heard our interview last week about wait times for medical procedures, she wrote in with her experience​. She's ​expecting to wait 2 years for her hip replacement.

That was up from 29 per cent in 2020, but very similar to the rate before the pandemic.

Branscombe has been waiting a year already and was recently told it will be another year before she gets in.

The news didn't come as a surprise, she said, given what she'd already heard about medical delays related to the pandemic, but it still dealt her a psychological blow.

"I had to really do some serious self-talk," she said.

"It's not anger. It's fear of being unable to just look after myself."

"Where will I be before I get this surgery done?"

She thinks it's possible she'll have to start using a wheelchair within six to eight months.

Pain decreases activity

A once active person who enjoyed hiking, running and horseback riding, Branscombe, 67, said her days are now spent much closer to home and revolve around pain management.

"We have a community mailbox. It's such a short little distance, but I have to think about it really hard. Like, is this something I want to do? Because it's going to be very painful.

"And then it kind of sets me back for a couple of hours later in the day."

Branscombe estimated she's lost about 50 per cent mobility in the last year as she's waited for surgery.

Gail Branscombe and her daughter Laurie pose after the Runway Run at the Fredericton airport, before the pandemic. It was her last run. (Submitted by Gail Branscombe)

Getting in and out of a car is "really painful."

"Sometimes in the morning when I get up and start down the hall, I think, 'Oh, I'm not going to make it because my hip's going to give out'."

She's making increasing use of a cane and trying to be "really cautious" about walking on stairs and other surfaces to avoid a fall.

"You become kind of, 'Well, I might as well just stay home because it's easier'."

One activity she can still manage is swimming, she said, and she finds it very valuable to both her physical and mental health.

"I don't want to go down that rabbit hole of feeling sorry for myself," she said.

"I'm really working hard at that."

Painful future

Branscombe knows she'll likely have another painful wait in her future. Her last X-rays showed she'll probably need the other hip replaced down the road.

Based on what she heard from her doctor's office, the long wait is largely a result of staff and bed shortages at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital.

"There's a lot of complicated things involved," she said, "and a lot of bureaucracy behind it."

"I just think that the health care system is really in shambles."

Canada's health system has a reputation for slow access "unless you're in big trouble," said Andrew MacLean, a medical student and health policy analyst in Fredericton.

The provincial government reports these wait times on its website for hip replacement surgeries completed from January 2022 to March 2022. (GNB)

If you have cancer and need radiation therapy, for example, 98 per cent of the time you'll get it within the benchmark 28 days.

For things like hips, knees and cataracts, however, it's deemed people can wait a lot longer and even those less ambitious targets are often missed.

Two-year waits, such as that faced by Branscombe, are not uncommon, he said.

But it varies between regions and between health authorities.

The worst of the wait times for benchmark procedures in the province is three years for knee surgery at the Moncton Hospital, he said. Meanwhile a few kilometres away at the Dr. Georges L. Dumont Hospital, it's less than a year.

There's been a discrepancy between Vitalité and Horizon wait times for a while now, said MacLean, and if anything it's getting worse.

He emphasized this has "truly nothing to do with language."

"It has everything to do with how those RHAs are managed and operated."

Long waits harmful, expensive

Long waits do have a significant impact on a person's health, said MacLean.

It becomes difficult to get around. Some people have trouble keeping their weight from increasing, which can then affect their diabetes or their heart.

They may have to pay out of pocket for mobility devices and home renovations.

Andrew MacLean is a medical student and health policy analyst in Fredericton. (Andrew MacLean/Twitter)

And it can be difficult on caretakers — partners, spouses, families — to assist somebody who is waiting on a surgical list.

Many provinces have a system that allows a family doctor or specialist to refer their patient to the hospital with the shortest wait time, said McLean, and New Brunswick "absolutely" should too.

A centralized intake process, he said, would go a long way to bring wait times down, as would more doctors, more operating rooms and available beds for people when they come out of surgery.

Branscombe said she would certainly travel to Miramichi or Upper Waterville for a shorter wait if she had that option.

CBC has requested a comment about this from the Health Department and is still awaiting a response.