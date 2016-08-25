Ambulance N.B. investigates paramedics' response to Matthew Hines

Ambulance New Brunswick has launched an investigation into the care two of its paramedics provided to Matthew Hines in 2015.

The ambulance service previously investigated the response in 2015 and determined "the call was appropriately handled," according to Chisholm Pothier, a spokesperson for Medavie, the company that operates Ambulance New Brunswick.

But it's conducting a new investigation in light of the release of a video that shows what happened that night at Dorchester Penitentiary.

"The video was not available to us while the court case was still going," Pothier wrote in an email.

"Now that it's over, we've seen a copy."

A separate investigation is also being conducted by the Paramedic Association of New Brunswick, the professional association for paramedics in the province.

Correctional officers Mathieu Burgoin and Alvida Ross won't go to trial on charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing the death of Matthew Hines. The officers are highlighted at the 05:10 mark in this video. 50:11

Chris Hood, the association's executive director and registrar, said the review is looking at whether there was possible incompetence or negligence on the part of the paramedics.

"There's been some public outcry about this," Hood said. "It's a very public issue."

An ambulance was called to Dorchester Penitentiary the night of May 26, 2015, after Hines went into medical distress.

Paramedics on scene about 9 minutes

Correctional officers had pepper sprayed Hines at least four times at close range, while he was handcuffed and restrained.

He'd been placed in a shower to wash off, with his hands handcuffed behind his back and a shirt pulled over his face. That's when he appeared to struggle to breathe and had a seizure.

Video shows the two paramedics arriving 21 minutes after an ambulance was called, which would be under the 22-minute response time for rural communities.

Ambulance New Brunswick is reviewing the response two paramedics, pictured here in white shirts, provided to Matthew Hines. (Correctional Service Canada)

When the paramedics arrived in the health-care wing, Hines was on a stretcher. A nurse employed by the prison told them he had been pepper sprayed, was suffering from a possible acid overdose and had briefly had a seizure.

The paramedics then moved Hines to their stretcher and into an ambulance with the help of correctional officers. They didn't appear to provide any obvious medical treatment during their nine minutes at the prison.

Paramedic testified at preliminary inquiry

One of the two paramedics, Mark Wayne Hicks, testified at a preliminary inquiry for two correctional officers. The two officers, Alvida Ross and Mathieu Bourgoin, were discharged last week on charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Hicks said he and his partner were originally sent to the prison that night for an assault call. It was then changed to a possible overdose.

He told the court he didn't believe he gave treatment in the facility itself but did say that a breathing tube was inserted at some point.

During the 25-minute drive to the Moncton Hospital, Hicks rode in the back of the ambulance with Hines and two correctional officers, including Bourgoin.

Paramedics loaded Hines into an ambulance at Dorchester Penitentiary. The paramedics spent about nine minutes on scene at the prison. (Correctional Service Canada)

Hines was originally transported lying on his side and was "breathing adequately" at that point with the help of the tube, Hicks said.

But they were worried that, because of Hines's size, it would be difficult to move him on his back quickly if his condition deteriorated, Hicks said. With the help of the correctional officers, they moved him on his back.

Hines stopped breathing in ambulance

Later, Hines stopped breathing and his heart stopped beating, Hicks said.

The ambulance pulled over on the highway, the guards got out, and the paramedics performed CPR, Hicks said.

After 20 minutes of working, Hicks said there was no change in Hines's condition.

Hicks's partner returned to the front seat to continue driving to the hospital, while the correctional officers returned to the ambulance to take over CPR. That allowed Hicks to look after Hines's airway, using a bag to help him breathe.

There still hadn't been any change in Hines's condition when they arrived at the hospital and doctors took over, Hicks said.

Hines was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:04 a.m. on May 27, 2015.

A call late Wednesday afternoon to CUPE Local 4848, which represents paramedics in the province, was not returned.

Investigations usually triggered by complaint

The Paramedic Association of New Brunswick typically investigates following a public complaint or "when we become aware of certain issues," Hood said.

Chris Hood, executive director and registrar of the Paramedic Association of New Brunswick, confirmed the association is reviewing the care paramedics provided to Matthew Hines. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

"We're reviewing the situation because the registrar's become aware of it," said Hood, who is the registrar.

The review will gather information and then provide it to a third-party committee that will decide whether there's any "substance" to it, he said.

If there is, then action could be taken "against the practitioner" to protect the public.

"That usually means moving it on to a more robust quasi-judicial process and then that particular group has the ability to call evidence, to review documents, call witnesses, and the member has the ability to rebut witnesses, call their own evidence," Hood said.

"Just like it would be in an official court proceeding."