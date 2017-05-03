Prosecutors won't pursue further legal action in prisoner Matthew Hines's death

No further action will be taken against two prison guards who had been charged in the 2015 death of Dorchester Penitentiary inmate Matthew Hines, New Brunswick Public Prosecution Services announced on Wednesday.

Hines, 33, died after being pepper sprayed at close range at least four times. He was serving a prison sentence for robbery at the time of his death.

The two guards who sprayed Hines, 49-year-old Alvida Ross and 33-year-old Mathieu Bourgoin, were discharged on charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death in April.

After hearing four days of evidence, provincial court Judge Ronald LeBlanc concluded the force Ross and Bourgoin used was reasonable and necessary and did not rise to the level of a crime.

"In this case, I have received no evidence that the use of the pepper spray was objectively dangerous in nature or that its use ran an obvious and serious risk to Matthew Hines' life," LeBlanc wrote in his decision.

New Brunswick Public Prosecution Services had three options following LeBlanc's decision: to seek judicial review of the discharge decision, to do nothing or to file a direct indictment against the accused, which would have sent Ross and Bourgoin to trial anyway.

But prosecutors determined there was "no basis" on which to file an application for judicial review.

Correctional officers Mathieu Burgoin and Alvida Ross won't go to trial on charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing the death of Matthew Hines.

"The preliminary hearing judge neither exceeded nor failed to exercise his jurisdiction in this matter," New Brunswick Public Prosecution Services said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Guards have 'viable legal defence'

Sending Ross and Bourgoin to trial with direct indictment would have required written consent from the attorney general, but there was no legal basis upon which Public Prosecution Services could proceed with that either, the statement says, as it would require a reasonable prospect of conviction.

"While there is evidence to support the allegation of assault (with or without a weapon — oleoresin capsicum spray) against Ross and Bourgoin, there is a viable legal defence provided to them in Section 25 of the Criminal Code," the statement says.

"This section provides a defence to action that would otherwise constitute a criminal offence if committed by a regular member of the public."

The Hines family had called for Public Prosecution Services to send the case to trial through direct indictment.

Members of the family, who travelled from Cape Breton for each court appearance, were disappointed and surprised by the decision not to send the guards to trial.

"It remains of the utmost importance to us that justice be done, and that Canadians hear and understand Matthew's story, know the truth of what happened to him, and see how he came to his death while an inmate in a Canadian federal penitentiary," the family said in a written statement in April.

The statement from public prosecutions described the process of reviewing LeBlanc's decision as "difficult."

"It was never lost on Public Prosecution Services that Matthew Hines died while in the care of the state," the statement says.

"He was a valued individual, particularly so to his family who will forever suffer his loss."