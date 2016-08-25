Judge to decide whether prison guards go to trial in Matthew Hines's death

Almost four years after Matthew Hines died in the custody of Dorchester Penitentiary, a judge is expected to decide Friday whether two correctional officers charged in the case will go to trial.

Alvida Ross, 49, and Mathieu Bourgoin, 33, have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminal negligence causing the death of Hines.

The 33-year-old Cape Bretoner was serving a prison sentence for bank robbery at the time of his death on May 27, 2015.

A four-day preliminary inquiry was held in the fall to determine whether there's enough evidence to send the officers to trial. Provincial court Judge Ronald LeBlanc reserved his decision after that hearing.

Alvida Ross, left, and Mathieu Bourgoin both pleaded not guilty in April to charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

All the evidence presented at the preliminary inquiry remains under a publication ban. The ban will last until the end of the trial, if Ross and Bourgoin go to trial, or until they are discharged by the court.

Charges against correctional officers related to the death of federal inmates are rare and CBC News has not been able to find another case where the accused went to trial.

Charges were laid in 2018

An internal Correctional Service Canada investigation has previously found that correctional officers used "inappropriate" force on Hines by beating and repeatedly pepper spraying him after he refused to return to his cell at Dorchester.

Less than two hours after the encounter with guards began, Hines was pronounced dead at the Moncton Hospital, the CSC investigation found.

New Brunswick RCMP initially ruled out foul play in Hines's death but later reopened the investigation and transferred it out of province to Nova Scotia RCMP.

Ross and Bourgoin were charged in January 2018.

Both have been assigned duties that do not involve care or custody of offenders, Correctional Service Canada has said.

Ross is represented by Michel DesNeiges, while Alison Menard is representing Bourgoin.

Two Crown prosecutors, Pierre Gionet and Claude Haché, are handling the case.