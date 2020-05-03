Hillsborough man charged with first-degree murder

Calvin Andrew Lewis has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Tina Tingley-McAleer, a 43-year-old woman from Hillsborough, N.B.

According to the Southeast District RCMP, Lewis, 49, was living with Tingley-McAleer in Hillsborough.

Police responded to a call for a body at a residence on Main Street at 10:20 a.m. RCMP arrested Lewis a few kilometres from the scene shortly after.

Lewis was charged on Sunday and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Moncton on Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine cause of death.