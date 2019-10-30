Emotional day for staff, customers as Hillsborough's last grocery store closes
Owner Terry Stafford tried to sell business before retiring
Closing day at Hillsborough's last grocery store was filled with hugs, tears and goodbyes.
"It's an emotional day," Hillsborough Freshmart owner Terry Stafford said in an interview along an empty produce display case.
"I don't really want to be here today. But there's a lot of customers who deserve to see me one more time."
The 71-year-old is retiring to spend more time with his ailing wife. He opened the store in 2011. It ended a years-long period where there wasn't a grocery store in the village of 1,200 about 20 kilometres south of Riverview.
He tried to sell the business and set a fall closing deadline if he couldn't. He said he didn't own the building, so there were no offers. The deadline has now come and the doors closed.
At noon, customers dropped in to pick up a few things marked down 30 to 40 per cent as the shop tried to clear the shelves. Customers also dropped of cards for employees and Stafford.
Darlene Worth used to live nearby before moving to Alma. The nearest grocery stores will require driving about an hour to either Sussex or Riverview.
"For gas mileage, it's going to make a big difference," Worth said.
She hugged several of the employees after purchasing a few items. It was a store but also a social hub for the community.
"People love to come in, they love to talk to Terry, they like to talk to the staff," said Shelley Terris, who started working at the store 10 days after it opened.
"I have three kids at home, and I come here and this is my social life," Terris said. "I'm really going to miss that a lot. It's been a great place to work."
She's lined up another job in nearby. But some of her co-workers haven't lined up a job yet.
A bank in the village closed earlier this year.
"Rural New Brunswick is hurting," Stafford said. "People need to stand up and fight."
