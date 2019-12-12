Young man dead, 3 people sent to hospital after Hillsborough crash

A young man is dead after the vehicle he was driving went into the ditch in the Hilsborough area on Wednesday.

Glen Northrup, fire chief of the Hillsborough Fire Department, said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Albert Mines Road in the small village about 24 kilometres southeast of Moncton.

Two young women and one other young man were also inside the vehicle when it crashed. They were sent to hospital in Moncton.

The male driving the vehicle died at the scene

The fire chief said roads in the area were icy, which could've been a factor in the crash.

The road was closed until 11 p.m.