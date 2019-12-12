Young man dead, 3 people sent to hospital after Hillsborough crash
A young man is dead after the vehicle he was driving went into the ditch in the Hilsborough area on Wednesday.
The crash happened after a vehicle drove into the ditch around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday
A young man is dead after the vehicle he was driving went into the ditch in the Hilsborough area on Wednesday.
Glen Northrup, fire chief of the Hillsborough Fire Department, said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Albert Mines Road in the small village about 24 kilometres southeast of Moncton.
Two young women and one other young man were also inside the vehicle when it crashed. They were sent to hospital in Moncton.
The male driving the vehicle died at the scene
The fire chief said roads in the area were icy, which could've been a factor in the crash.
The road was closed until 11 p.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.