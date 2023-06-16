Hillary's Law passes, calling for automatic inquests after suicides in psychiatric units

With the passing of Hillary's Law, Patty Borthwick says her fight to ensure her daughter did not die in vain is now over.

Borthwick was in the public gallery of the legislature to see politicians come together and unanimously pass Bill 30, which contained a number of changes to the Coroner's Act.

"This chapter is done," Borthwick said after the vote Thursday.

"She didn't die silently or namelessly … and people will know that she existed because of this bill."

Hillary Hooper was 27 when she died by suicide in December 2020 in the psychiatric unit of the Saint John Regional Hospital. (Submitted by Patty Borthwick)

The most important change, said Borthwick, is that any death in a psychiatric facility will be subject to an automatic coroner's inquest unless the death is determined to be from natural causes.

"People will get their answers and they don't have to fight," said Borthwick.

"Now, when someone in a jail dies by suicide [or] someone in a hospital, a provincial institution dies by suicide, there's an automatic inquest."

2-year fight for answers

Hillary Hooper, 27, was a patient in the psychiatric unit of the Saint John Regional Hospital after trying take her life on Nov. 13, 2020. After 19 days on 4D North, the hospital's secure psychiatric unit, Hooper did end her life.

Borthwick spent the next two years fighting unsuccessfully to get answers into why and how her daughter died. An inquest was eventually called into Hooper's death and was held in March, resulting in 15 recommendations.

Even after the inquest ended, Borthwick continued her crusade to ensure other families in a similar position won't have to fight so hard to get answers.

She continued working with her MLA, Andrea Anderson-Mason, on "Hillary's law," as she called it.

Now others are calling it that, too.

From the floor of the house on Thursday, Anderson-Mason introduced Borthwick, who was sitting in the public gallery.

Hillary Hooper loved sunflowers and grew her own. (Submitted by Patty Borthwick)

Anderson-Mason said Borthwick was "determined each and every day to make sure that she left the proper legacy for her daughter. And that is why we are here today. We will hear the third reading of amendments to the Coroners Act and in it is included provisions that we will know as Hillary's Law."

"Patty is somebody who works with her whole heart and who advocates with her whole voice," said Liberal Leader Susan Holt.

Green Party Leader David Coon said Borthwick's "persistence has been extraordinary. … She never gave up and she's brought about something that is going to be so important for so many people in the future."

On a mostly fractious day in the legislature, politicians briefly set aside their differences and unanimously passed Bill 30. They also gave Borthwick a standing ovation.

"It made me really, really happy that all the foolishness stopped and everybody came together," said Borthwick. "It's like the sun came out on a rainy day and everybody stood still and everybody was happy for those couple of moments and it was great."

Time to grieve

Borthwick said the closing of this chapter will allow her family to grieve and move on.

"Now we can sit back, we can kind of relax, we can kind of just focus on grieving."

She said they will finally have a celebration of her life sometime this summer — something that was not permitted when Hooper died during the height of the pandemic.

Borthwick said there will be boating, swimming, fishing, movies and lots of laughter.

"And then we can take her to her final resting place and give her some peace and let her rest. That's my hope."

Borthwick said her daughter's final resting place will be on the hilltop in Beaver Harbour, overlooking the water and the lighthouse.

It was her daughter's "happy place," she said.

IF YOU NEED HELP:

CHIMO hotline: 1-800-667-5005 / http://www.chimohelpline.ca

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566