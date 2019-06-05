Sussex Fire Department sees rise in calls from Fundy Footpath hikers in distress

Sussex Fire Department Chief Bill Wanamaker thinks his crews have been busier than they ought to be this year.

Since the spring, Wanamaker said his firefighters have responded to six calls for service from hikers in distress while out on the Fundy Footpath, which runs from St. Martins, N.B., to the western edge of Fundy National Park.

He said that's an increase from previous years, where firefighters had to rescue three or four injured hikers in the warmer months, but this year has been different for another reason.

"The biggest problem this year — probably with half of the calls — has been people that are on the [Fundy] Footpath that... just got tired, exhausted, and they need a way out type of thing," he said.

Wanamaker said in those instances, the people who call to be rescued usually didn't prepare an exit strategy, such as having a friend or relative they could call on if they couldn't continue the hike.

"So they just — the easiest way to get out is to call 911, and then you're tying up all these resources and all they're actually looking for is a drive out," he said.

The latest such call came in on Monday around noon, from a hiker who was feeling weak and began vomiting in the Goose Creek section of the Fundy Footpath, Wanamaker said.

He said crews took about an hour to reach her, and were able to help her walk to a clearing where an all-terrain vehicle transported her to a waiting ambulance.

Trail's growing popularity partly to blame

In recent years, the Fundy Footpath has drawn more and more hikers who want to take in all 49.3 kilometres of the trail's challenging up-and-down terrain and stunning ocean views.

And with more hikers, comes more chances of someone running into trouble while making the trek, said Marc Leger, president of the Fundy Hiking Trails Association.

Marc Leger, president of the Fundy Hiking Trail Association, said the increase in 911 calls from hikers in distress on the Fundy Footpath can likely be attributed to the growing popularity of the trail. (Craig Norris/VideoBand)

"What we're noticing is with increased use, there's an increase of people that are not prepared to be on that trail," said Leger, adding he considers the Fundy Footpath one of Canada's most challenging hiking trails.

"And and as a result, part of the lack of preparation is not having an exit strategy. People plan for a successful hike, not an unsuccessful hike."

For those looking to hike the Fundy Footpath, Leger said his advice would be for them to honestly assess their skills, keeping in mind that the trail is for advanced hikers who have previously done long-distance, multi-day hikes.

He said a good way to gauge one's ability would be to try hiking just a section of the Fundy Footpath to get a feel for the terrain.

He also said it's important for hikers to thoroughly study the trail's route before embarking, and to have a friend or relative on standby for a ride home if they can't continue.

"So if you have a broken bone or you have, you know, a medical emergency, sure, absolutely call 911," said Leger. "I would never discourage someone in an emergency situation from calling 911.

"But people need to take a moment and consider whether their situation is actually an emergency."