Hiker rescued from Welsford hiking trail

It took five hours and every rope available between two fire departments, but an injured hiker was rescued from a remote hiking trail near Welsford on Sunday.

The hiker had to be carried out from the base of Bald Mountain, near Highway 7 between Saint John and Fredericton. No details were available about the person who was rescued.

According to the Facebook page of the Welsford Volunteer Fire Department, the hiker had to be transported "up and across the steep and dangerous boulder fields."

Chief David MacCready of the WVFD said his department assisted the Hoyt Volunteer Department in the rescue. Working together, rescuers set up "three different rope-rigging sites simultaneously," according to the Facebook page.

It five hours to rescue an injured hiker from Bald Mountain, near Welsford, on Sunday. (Welsford Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

It took five hours, but the hiker was eventually placed into an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries and transported to hospital.

The Welsford Facebook Page also said its auxiliary team delivered freezies and a fresh supply of cold water to the site, where temperatures reached 30 C on Sunday.