1 dead following Highway 7 collision
Part of Highway 7 will remain closed Tuesday afternoon
A driver is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 near the Petersville Hill, about halfway between Saint John and Fredericton, on Tuesday morning, RCMP say.
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near mile marker 47, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.
A pickup truck with four people in it and a car with one person in it collided.
The driver of the car was killed, but none of the people in the pickup were injured, she said.
RCMP would not provide any details about the victim, including the person's age, gender or hometown.
But Welsford Fire Chief David McCready said the victim was a female. She was driving a sedan, he said.
McCready said the truck, which he described as a "heavier construction vehicle," was on fire when crews arrived.
The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The northbound side of Highway 7 from Welsford to Geary was expected to remain closed Tuesday afternoon. People were being rerouted to Route 101 in Fredericton Junction.
With files from Shane Fowler
