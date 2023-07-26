Trans-Canada Highway at crash site expected to stay closed until Thursday afternoon

A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Jemseg that was the scene of a major crash Tuesday is not expected to reopen until late Thursday afternoon.

The New Brunswick 511 website, updated Wednesday morning, lists an expected reopening time for the highway of 4:05 p.m. Thursday.

Traffic has been detoured at the site about 60 kilometres east of Fredericton after a collision involving a transport, delivery truck, minivan and pickup truck occurred at about 1 p.m. in a construction zone.

RCMP have not released details about how the crash happened or the extent of injuries.

Because of the construction, eastbound and westbound vehicles have been sharing one side of the highway, in lanes separated only by pylons.

Traffic in both directions is being diverted onto Route 105 between exit 339 at Jemseg and exit 347 at Mill Cove.