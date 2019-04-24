From raising Trans-Canada Highway to status quo, province looks at flood fixes

The provincial Crown corporation that owns the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Longs Creek is weighing a number of possible flood fixes on the stretch of road, including sticking with the status quo.

That's according to a May 2019 report, briefing materials and emails, obtained by CBC News through access to information, that looks at flooding on the high-traffic route between Fredericton and Moncton.

Spring freshets in 2018 and 2019 forced the closure of a portion of the highway between Oromocto and River Glade. A 90-kilometre detour, estimated to take add 50 minutes of driving time, was put in place in both years.

In the fall, the New Brunswick Highway Corporation issued a request for proposals for engineering consulting services related to "potential flood mitigation of Route 2 within the Grand Lake Meadows."

The request for proposals closed in November, but a successful bidder hasn't been chosen yet.

The New Brunswick Highway Corporation is weighing options for flood mitigation on the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Longs Creek. (Guillaume Aubut/Radio-Canada)

No one from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure was made available for an interview about whether any of the options are preferred over the others or about who will pay for the work.

"The RFP process is still ongoing," department spokesperson Jeremy Trevors wrote in an email.

"The department will be in a better position to respond, once it's complete."

But the report from May, written by David Withers, project manager of the Fredericton-Moncton Highway Project, reveals the pros and cons of a few possible options.

The highway was built as a public-private partnership and opened in 2001. It's operated and maintained by MRDC Operations Corporation.

"At the time of the design and construction of the highway, the pre-eminent flood event occurred in 1973, which was used as one of the variables during the design of this section," the report says.

During the 1973 flood, the river peaked in Jemseg at 6.3 metres.

Construction also had to take into consideration the fact that Grand Lake Meadows is "known as an environmentally sensitive wetland" and that it has "a significant pre-contact archeological site."

"With this in mind, the design of the highway incorporated a very narrow median (6.6 m) through the entire 5 km area," the report says.

Got it wrong

According to a consultant hired by Premier Blaine Higgs in the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, "the design height was obviously not correct the first time."

"So now all factors need to be taken into consideration and modelled to determine a credible height for future floods to complete a detailed design," John Logan, now the acting deputy minister of transportation and infrastructure, wrote in an August email.

"With this section of road being along the sensitive Grand Lake Marshes it will likely trigger an [environmental impact assessment]."

Cars and trucks travel on the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton in December. (Guillaume Aubut/Radio-Canada)

Despite the annual spring freshet, the water didn't surpass the 1973 high mark and trigger a full closure until 2018.

In the last two spring freshets, a water level of 6.4 metres at Jemseg has been the trigger point to close that stretch of the highway.

Status quo

One of the options weighed in the report is changing nothing at all.

While the highway was closed briefly in 2018 and 2019, it was open for more than 6,400 days over the last 18 years, the report says.

"Although the detour causes inconvenience and extends travel times, it does provide safe passage along other major arterial highways in the province."

A briefing note, also from May 2019, notes that the status quo option doesn't require an environmental impact assessment, any additional construction or cost.

But the status quo is not an option for the province's trucking industry, according to Jean-Marc Picard, executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association.

Jean-Marc Picard, executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association, says the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton is a major artery for moving goods across the region and into the U.S. (Guillaume Aubut/Radio-Canada)

He said the road is a key artery for moving goods throughout Atlantic Canada and the U.S., so it "has a huge impact on everybody's business across Atlantic Canada."

"We need to be able to rely on it to move goods," Picard said in an interview.

"There's thousands of trucks that move down that highway every day, therefore it's very important that it's sustainable."

While the detour does offer a way to get around the closure, trucks had to navigate a two-lane highway with much more volume on it than usual.

There are also extra fuel costs and extra travel time. Truck drivers can only drive for a certain number of hours in a day, so an extra 50 minutes can put the driver at their limit before they reach their destination.

"Obviously, the most important part is safety and we look at our costs and obviously some of those costs will be passed on to customers and customers to consumers," Picard said.

"It's unfortunate but that's usually how it rolls down."

Picard doesn't have a preferred option for flood mitigation on the highway. But he does believe it needs to be addressed before the road deteriorates further.

Raising the highway

Many have suggested simply raising the elevation of the road on Highway 2 so it doesn't flood.

Sounds simple, right? Not quite. Engineers would be challenged with doing that while respecting the environmentally sensitive wetland in the Grand Lake Meadows, which is why the highway was built with such a narrow median in the first place.

Another challenge is the abutments to two major structures, the Saint John River Bridge and Jemseg River Bridge.

"Any change in roadway elevation may require a realignment of the existing bridge approaches which could prove to be technically difficult and costly," the report says.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure staff took photos of water covering part of the Trans-Canada Highway in 2018, while this stretch of the highway was closed to the public. (Department of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Raising the highway would require a full environmental impact assessment, which "can be extensive and lengthy processes that add cost and time to completing projects."

It's not clear exactly how much raising the highway might cost. A figure was redacted from the report.

Spillways and erosion control

The report also looked at constructing spillways, which are "man-made structures that allow for the diversion of water from one place to another."

It says the highway is "constrained" by Grand Lake to the north and the Saint John River to the south, so spillways would be needed on both sides of the highway.

But according to a preliminary review, spillways wouldn't be a good option, the report says.

"Unfortunately, construction of such a structure is unlikely to be technically or environmentally viable given the size and depths that would be required."

A large stretch of the Trans-Canada between Oromocto and River Glade closed in both spring of 2018 and 2019. It's pictured here during a closure. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The report also considers breakwaters, which are a form of erosion control.

While they wouldn't stop the water from lapping on to the road, they could "diminish the damage" that's caused by erosion and could even help reduce the amount of debris left behind by the water.

"Implementation of these measures could reduce the overall length of time the highway would need to be closed as a result of a future flood event because it would result in less cleanup time following the flood and less damage to the highway overall," the report says.

Since there are parts of the highway that are not submerged in water during the spring freshet, the report says engineers could also build crossovers to divert traffic to higher sides of the highway.

But that option needs more study, the report says, and there would need to be a way to discourage drivers from using the crossovers when there isn't any flooding.

The cost of this option would be less than raising the road and there wouldn't be as much impact on Grand Lake Meadows, the report says.

Who will pay?

It's not clear which option the report's author, Withers, liked best. His opinion was redacted from the version CBC News received.

But the report does discuss some options of who could pay for the work.

Currently, the province pays MRDC "pre-determined amounts" for things like maintenance on the highway, under a series of agreements.

Flood damage on the Trans-Canada Highway near Jemseg is shown in spring 2019, after the highway reopened to traffic. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"As a result, MRDC has borne the entire cost of repairing the damages caused during the 2018 and 2019 spring freshet flood events," the report says.

"The province has not paid MRDC any additional costs as a result of flood damage."

Depending on the flood mitigation option chosen, the two sides may end up splitting costs and liabilities or those "may be born by one party or the other." It says the government is getting a legal opinion on the issue.

MRDC didn't answer messages requesting an interview about possible flood fixes.