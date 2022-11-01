Congestion outside Saint John persists as overpass repairs take longer than expected

Highway construction that was supposed to wrap up in mid-October has been delayed and will continue at least until Nov. 18, said Gateway Operations, the company contracted by the province to maintain Route 1 from St. Stephen to River Glade.

Both east and westbound lanes of Route 1 are down to one lane at the Fox Farm Road interchange — and have been since work began on Sept. 12, causing traffic to back up for long stretches at a time.

During the morning rush hour, westbound lanes are often backed up to the Route 111 overpass and beyond.

Gateway said the work is necessary to "maintain the structural and safety integrity, and primarily encompasses the replacement of deck waterproofing and wearing course systems for both the westbound and eastbound structures."

The work is expected to be be complete by Nov. 18, "pending good weather conditions."

"We understand that maintenance and construction work will impede the normal traffic flow; however, we have no alternative to complete the work," Gateway said in an emailed statement in response to an interview request.

Some mornings, it can take west-bound drivers 20 minutes to travel two kilometres.

Morning rush-hour traffic heading into Saint John is often backed up to the Airport Arterial, from where this file photo was taken. (CBC)

While west side motorists, who have been experiencing lengthy and ongoing delays of their own on the Harbour Bridge, are likely to have little sympathy for those whose commute begins east of the city, many Kennebacasis Valley residents are annoyed by the delays.

Quispamsis Mayor Libby O'Hara said "the process has been extremely frustrating to the residents of Quispamsis" and all highway users.

She wonders why construction couldn't have been concentrated in one direction at a time.

Unanswered questions

Gateway Operations was asked that very questions several times during an email exchange, but never answered the question. It was among several questions that went unanswered over the last week, including:

Why was it necessary to do both at once? Why not put twice as many workers on one bridge at a time?

Why have at least four other construction zones between Fox Farm and Hampton?

Why not concentrate workers — and the work — and finish it more quickly?

Often during the morning rush hour, things haven't even started yet, and at evening rush hour, work has already wrapped up. Why not have workers working from sun-up to sundown.

O'Hara also wonders why the highway project occurred at the same time as a project on Rothesay Road, which could have acted as an alternative route to the highway.

This was the scene in March when eastbound traffic on Route 1 was down to one lane near Rothesay Avenue as crews blasted and removed rock. Evening traffic is now usually backed up beyond this point as crews work on the Fox Farm Road overpasses. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"The construction is almost complete and I believe the Rothesay Road may already be finished, so hopefully the frustration and inconvenience will diminish," said O'Hara.

More than a decade ago, the provincial government talked about expanding the highway between Rothesay Avenue and the Airport Arterial to six lanes from four, but it was soon abandoned.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said there are no plans at this time for the department to add additional lanes.

The emailed response also said more than 37,000 vehicles travel that section of highway every day, according to the most recent traffic data available.