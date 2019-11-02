Highway 7 near Saint John reopens after crash

Highway 7 has been reopened after a rear-end collision between two vehicles caused a shutdown in both directions for 45 minutes on Saturday afternoon.

Saint John Police say the accident occurred at around 12:20 p.m. near exit 90. Both lanes had to be closed to allow emergency vehicles to attend the scene, acting Sgt. Sylvia Summerville said.

Both drivers and passengers of each vehicle, four people in total, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Summerville said.