Twinning Quebec's Hwy. 185 to N.B. a priority for Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Accelerating the twinning of Highway 185 in Quebec to the New Brunswick border has become a priority for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

A resolution calling on the federal government to speed up the twinning of the 41-kilometre stretch of Quebec highway on the other side of the New Brunswick border was approved by 86.6 per cent of delegates at the chamber's annual general meeting in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Highway 185 is "truly the last piece of bottleneck between Eastern Canada and the rest of Canada," said Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, which raised the issued at the meeting.

The resolution will now form part of the chamber's policy platform and advocacy efforts for the next three years when dealing with members of Parliament, ministers and civil servants, said Ross.

It was co-sponsored by the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce, the Moncton Chamber of Commerce and the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce.

Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, says completing the twinning of Highway 185 will 'really help businesses in our region and that’s what chambers of commerce are all about — supporting businesses in the region, building the economy.' (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Highway 185 is one of the main routes to get goods out to market and to receive goods, but parts of the road on the way to Saint-Louis-du-Ha-Ha! are a single lane in each direction.

Double transport trucks, also known as long combination vehicles, or LCVs, are forced to decouple their trailers at the beginning of the highway, pull one trailer through and then go back to get the other one because of safety concerns on the congested two-lane stretch when other vehicles try to pass.

"It's adding tremendously to cost, to the time, to the efficiency of people getting goods in and out of New Brunswick, so it's an issue of national importance," said Ross. "But it's also an issue for our members and also for members of the New Brunswick business community.

"At some point, do people say, 'Well, perhaps we won't ship those goods from the East coast because of extra costs, we'll ship them from elsewhere.'"

Would boost GDP

Calgary-based economist Kent Fellows has concluded that if twinning Highway 185 reduced the delivered cost of a traded good by 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, then there would be annual GDP gains of $350 million to $600 million for each of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, according to the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.

And experts estimate relieving the infrastructure bottleneck would mean an annual GDP gain of $1 billion to $1.78 billion for Canada, the group contends.

"This piece of highway has already been committed to," Ross said. "So it's not that we're asking the government to spend more money. We're asking them to accelerate the money that's already been committed."

Twinning of the highway began in 2011 with the first 21 kilometres, followed by another 33 kilometres and then 7.5 kilometres, which were completed in 2015.

"Now we're sort of at a standstill and it's looking like 2025 is the projected completion date," said Ross. "We're just saying, 'Speed it up. Get it done sooner.'"

The chambers of commerce across Canada represent more than 200,000 small businesses from coast to coast.

They meet once a year to discuss policies and issues of common national concern that affect the national economy or national businesses, such as taxation and transportation.

A second resolution put forward by the Fredericton chamber at the national conference, titled "Attracting and Retaining International Students Through Canadian Work Experience" was approved by 100 per cent of delegates.

It calls for more opportunities for international students to work during their time in school and for counting all that time toward their permanent residency requirements.

"In New Brunswick, a weak economy and stagnant population numbers go hand-in-hand," Fredericton chamber president Ryan Boyer said in a statement

"We need to do everything we can to attract and retain as many working-age people as possible — whether through repatriation, retaining young New Brunswickers, attracting immigrants and the like. With a number of post-secondary institutions in the province, we need to focus on keeping these young and highly skilled people in New Brunswick for the long haul."