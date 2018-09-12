45-year-old man from Bouctouche arrested in fatal Highway 11 hit-and-run crash

A 45-year-old man from Bouctouche was arrested Wednesday in connection with a two-vehicle hit and run on Highway 11 Tuesday night that left a 44-year-old male passenger from the same town dead.

Police spent Wednesday morning looking for the driver who fled the scene of the head-on crash that happened around 9 p.m. near Black River Bridge, about 25 kilometres east of Miramichi.

A car carrying three men was heading south on the highway when RCMP believe it crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound vehicle, said Cpl. Dan Melanson.

"There's a likelihood alcohol was a factor," Melanson said, noting the crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles.

One of the passengers in the southbound car died at the scene, the other was taken to hospital with injuries, and the driver ran away, police said.

The driver and lone occupant of the northbound vehicle, who is in his 50s, was treated in hospital and released.

Crash closed part of highway for 7 hours

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect shortly before noon. No charges have been laid.

He was found at a residence in Bouctouche, about 82 kilometres south of Black River Bridge.

Melanson wouldn't say whether the residence belongs to the man.

RCMP had both the police dog service and investigators out looking for the suspected driver Wednesday morning.

Collision reconstructionists were on the scene Tuesday night and part of Highway 11 was closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday.