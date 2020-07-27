Improved internet services expected in Doaktown this Fall

Bell has announced it's doubling rural internet download speeds with Wireless Home Internet and expanding rural internet service in Atlantic Canada.

325 communities will have the Wireless Home Internet and one of the first communities to receive the new 50 megabits per second speed will be Doaktown.

The service is expected to be completed in the community this fall.

Doaktown Coun. Art O'Donnell thinks the push by citizens in rural communities helped.

O'Donnell has been advocating for high speed internet in his village and recently sent letters to a number of government officials and tried to reach out to Bell personally.

"I think it (Bell) was pressed by the provincial government when the outcry came from some people in the area."

O'Donnell has his reservations. He said he's worried the internet won't extend to the school, Central New Brunswick Academy located in Upper Miramichi.

"I'd like to sit down and talk to Bell," said O'Donnell. "I talked to the principal there and she's had many frustrating conversations with Bell about getting that high speed into the school."

Bell spokesperson Isabelle Boulet said in an email to CBC that because there are still details to be sorted out they don't have further information on the expansion at this time. But, she said the company expects to cover dozens of small and rural communities in New Brunswick as part of at least 150,000 households throughout Atlantic Canada.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Jake Stewart, who is also the MLA for Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin, said in a news release that he's been pushing for high-speed rural internet for a number of years.

"Having Doaktown selected as one of the communities in Atlantic Canada to get the 50 megabits speed this fall is very exciting for the community."

He said COVID-19 has increased the urgency for quality internet in rural communities.

"Our students, our businesses and every New Brunswick resident need it."

While this announcement is great for his community, O'Donnell said he'll continue to push for further development.

"We're going to push and we want to push it forward for all our neighbours up and down the river and all rural New Brunswick."