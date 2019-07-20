Moncton radiologist is N.B.'s highest paid doctor

A doctor in Moncton is the highest paid doctor in New Brunswick.

Dr. Martin Finnegan, a diagnostic radiologist at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, was paid between $1.9 and $1.95 million dollars, according to the office of the comptroller in its annual report on physician salaries.

The report is for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and only lists salaries as a range, not a specific number.

Finnegan is no stranger to the list, having last topped it back in 2018 with between $1.65 and $1.7 million.

As a diagnostic radiologist, Finnegan would diagnose diseases and injuries using medical imaging equipment like X Rays, CT scans and MRI scans.

Other top earners

Last year's highest paid doctor is now just below Finnegan as the second highest paid.

Dr. Sunita MacMullin, a family physician in Sussex, made between $1.85 and $1.9 million

MacMullin made news back in 2018 when she moved her thriving practice from Fredericton to Sussex after she said colleagues in the city wouldn't provide on-call support.

Rounding out the top three is Robert Javidi, an ophthalmologist with a practice in Bathurst, who made $1.65 to 1.7 million.

Some of the other highest paid doctors in the province are: