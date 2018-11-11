Skip to Main Content
High winds leave 3,000 without power across province
NB Power is working to restore power to more than 3,000 customers across New Brunswick on Remembrance Day.

Wind warnings remain in effect for some regions

NB Power is working to restore power to more than 3,600 customers. (Shane Fowler/CBC )

High winds have caused several outages with the most affected in the Chaleur region and in Central York/Sunbury. 

NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said the high winds are making contact with trees, causing the outages.

A wind warning remains in effect for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur region, Miramichi, Campbellton and Restigouche County. 

The strong westerly wind is gusting to 100 km/h along parts of the coast, but the winds will gradually diminish later today. 

Ferry service has been cancelled from Grand Manan including the 9:30 a.m. departure from Blacks Harbour and the 11:30 a.m. ferry from North Head. They service will reevaluate the afternoon crossings. 

