High winds leave 3,000 without power across province

NB Power is working to restore power to more than 3,000 customers across New Brunswick on Remembrance Day.

High winds are causing outages in Northern and Southern areas of New Brunswick. We appreciate your patience as crews respond. <a href="https://t.co/eP6VV4aU0L">pic.twitter.com/eP6VV4aU0L</a> —@NB_Power

High winds have caused several outages with the most affected in the Chaleur region and in Central York/Sunbury.

NB Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said the high winds are making contact with trees, causing the outages.

A wind warning remains in effect for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur region, Miramichi, Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Bright & dry, but do bundle up if you're heading out to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RememberanceDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RememberanceDay</a> ceremonies across the Maritimes. <br>Widespread winds 40-50 km/h, with gusts 60-70 km/h across New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. <br>Gusts 80-100 km/h from Northeast NB to PEI & Cape Breton. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/jrFkeLqEBe">pic.twitter.com/jrFkeLqEBe</a> —@ryansnoddon

The strong westerly wind is gusting to 100 km/h along parts of the coast, but the winds will gradually diminish later today.

Ferry service has been cancelled from Grand Manan including the 9:30 a.m. departure from Blacks Harbour and the 11:30 a.m. ferry from North Head. They service will reevaluate the afternoon crossings.

