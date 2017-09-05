High schools warn of threatening messages and videos circulating on social media

Two Fredericton high schools sent letters home to parents Friday afternoon saying they are aware of messages and videos "related to student activities of a threatening nature."

In the letter, Fredericton High School and Leo Hayes High School say they're "committed to the safety and security of all our students."

The letter does not describe what is happening at either of the schools.

"Please be assured that your child's safety is our highest priority," says the letter, adding that "appropriate measures and actions" are being taken to ensure the schools are safe and secure.

The letter said the threatening activities are rumoured to continue.

"You can also help by asking your child to refrain from posting or sharing on social media, with the hopes of preventing further worries or rumours," the letter says.

Fredericton High School and Leo Hayes High School sent a letter to parents Friday afternoon regarding videos and messages of a "threatening nature" circulating online. (Submitted by Brad Sturgeon)

Fredericton police say they're aware of the messages and videos on social media and are in contact with the schools and district administration to ensure students and staff are safe.

Alycia Bartlett, the force's spokesperson, said in an email that anyone with "knowledge of any criminal activities" should contact police immediately.