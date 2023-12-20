High school students dig into the world of heavy machinery — using simulators

"Thanks, Mr. Baker!" students call out as they leave a classroom at James Caldwell School in Grand Falls.

But this isn't a typical math, science or history class, and Mr. Baker isn't a typical core-subject teacher.

This classroom is lined with large computer screens accompanied by steering wheels, clutches and gas pedals.

These students are learning to drive heavy machinery, with Mr. Baker at the helm.

Roland Baker, the instructor for the co-op class that uses heavy machinery simulators, said the course partnered with local businesses. They will host the students for a field placement, where they’ll operate the real thing. (Michael Heenan/CBC)

Roland Baker, who grew up on a farm in Perth-Andover in northwestern New Brunswick, has worked a variety of jobs over the years, including operating heavy machinery. Four years ago, he started teaching.

And this year, he became an instructor for a course that uses simulators to teach students the basics of operating a skid steer, a wheel loader and a backhoe.

Baker said the course opens students' eyes to other career options, giving them new skills and making them excited to come to school.

"It's incredible, because they come in here with no ability to run heavy equipment at all and maybe even hesitant to try it, and then leave, you know, with all of that confidence, knowing that, 'Hey, somebody wants to hire me.'"

The simulators were placed at Woodstock High School before moving to Southern Victoria High and then John Caldwell. After this semester, the simulators will travel to Simonds High School in Saint John, where different schools in the area will have access to them.

Brayall, having operated heavy machinery in the past, said everything on the virtual model is 'up to par.' (Michael Heenan/CBC)

Along with the 40-hour simulator course, the students will also work on building their resumés, writing cover letters and honing job interview skills.

And once their time on the simulator is done, they'll trade their place in the virtual cab for a spot in a real one.

Baker said the course partners with local businesses that will host the students for a field placement — where they'll get to operate real heavy machinery.

Kayden Brayall, 17, is looking forward to getting more experience in the real world.

Student Kayden Brayall said he plans to get his operating license after school and hopes to enter the field of heavy machinery operation. (Michael Heenan/CBC)

He has operated heavy equipment in the past and said the simulator stacks up and has prepared him for his field placement.

"Everything's up to par," said Brayall, pointing to the two joysticks and the virtual cab, which he said mimic the real thing.

He said he plans to get his operating licence after school and hopes to enter the field of heavy machinery.

Jazmyn Lachance, another Grade 12 student, has never worked with heavy equipment, but the class has given her a "hands-on experience."

Jazmyn Lachance, a Grade 12 student, said she doesn’t know yet what she plans to do after school, but she's been enjoying the trades through classes she's taken. (Michael Heenan/CBC)

She said she likes the challenge some of the simulations pose and she's ready for anything her field placement throws at her.

"I'm just kind of ready to learn anything that they give me," she said.

Despite the fun she's having in the class, she doesn't know yet what she plans to do after school. But out of the mechanics, carpentry and heavy machinery classes she's taken so far, mechanics has been most enjoyable for her.

Tom McGinn, executive director of the New Brunswick Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association, said this in itself is a success.

Roland Baker talks to a student using one of the heavy machinery simulators. This is the second time he's taught this course. The first was at Southern Victoria High School in Perth Andover. (Michael Heenan/CBC)

"We're putting, you know, the option in front of the students, which, this time last year, they didn't have," he said.

McGinn said high school students are a good target because they are at the age where they're deciding what to do with their lives.

And the project has proved successful so far. He said there were some students who, after their work placements, were hired by the companies for the summer.

The association worked with the province to acquire the simulators and get them in schools. McGinn said the idea formed when he saw that the province had introduced a welding trailer for high schools.

Using the simulators, students will learn the basics of operating a skid steer, a wheel loader, seen here, and a backhoe. (Michael Heenan/CBC)

He said it became clear that a lot of heavy machinery operators in the province were getting older, some in their 60s or even 70s, but there wasn't an influx in young people going into the industry to make up for the retirements.

McGinn said COVID-19 halted the plans temporarily, but eventually 12 simulators were acquired, along with a trailer for schools without the classroom space.

Diana Chávez, spokesperson for the Department of Education, said in an email that the project cost more than $400,000 and is funded by the Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association and the Department of Post-Secondary Education.

The simulators are scheduled to tour all four anglophone school districts until January 2026, she said.

Lachance has never worked with heavy equipment, but she said the class has given her a really 'hands-on experience.' (Michael Heenan/CBC)

Baker said it's great to see students finishing the course with a good idea of what to expect upon stepping onto a job site.

He said having the simulators is a win-win for employers and the students because the students get to build their skills pre-placement, and the employer gets an employee who is engaged and possibly sees a future in that industry.

Lachance demonstrates how to position the bucket on the wheel loader once the virtual trial is complete. (Michael Heenan/CBC)

Baker said he'd like to see more use of technology and simulators like these for other industries, including forestry and agriculture, in New Brunswick classrooms, especially in rural areas.

"Outside of operating machinery, I think there's all kinds of industries that could benefit from this kind of technology, nursing, for example," he said.

"And now that it's available, it would be awesome to see more collaborations, possibly between industry and education, to allow that into the school so students could be exposed to it early on."