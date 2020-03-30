Parents say high school students need routine, and fall plan for schools doesn't have it

An outline of what schools will look like in the fall was released in June, but as time goes on some parents are struggling with concerns about the education of their older children.

Jana Comeau and Heather Tait both have children in high school, and what they see in the plans has them worried about the coming school year.

They think high school students should be able to go back full time this fall.

"Kids are thriving on routine, and when they're left to their own devices I really feel that there is a bit of a learning deficit because they're lacking that guidance piece," Tait said Wednesday in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

The plan announced in June is different for different grade levels, with younger students generally spending more time in traditional classrooms. High school students are to spend some days at school and others at home in what Education Minister Dominic Cardy has called "full-blended learning."

He suggested they could spend their time away from school buildings on their coursework, online learning and internships.

But Comeau worries that because of the rotation between school and home or learning in some other venue, students won't get the training necessary to develop strategies for independent learning and management skills.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said what school will look like in September is not the same as what happened in March, when schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (CBC)

"I don't think that's fair to the students, and I don't think it's fair to the teachers because those basic skills and concepts need to be understood by all parties."

Lord knows I wish I wasn't doing any of this, and we could go back to arguing about French immersion. - Dominic Cardy, education minister

A report done by the Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto recommends that students attend school as much as possible because closures and stay-at-home orders have negative effects on the well-being of children.

On Wednesday, Cardy said the school system just can't return to normal, and space limitations make sending all high school students to school every day difficult.

He said his department has been working with teachers and hopes to offer more professional development opportunities in the fall. The goal is to have parents, staff and students prepared if another shutdown occurs.

"We're dealing with issues around rural broadband access, class-based inequalities because of the access to technology and tutoring support and all those extra things," said Cardy.

Comeau was bothered by the lack of consultation with parents, but she remains open minded.

"I don't find it was convincing that on what basis this was deemed the best path forward. But just convince me. If this is the best path forward, explain to me and other parents why this is the path they need to take."

Personalized approach

Cardy said the department could treat high school students as it does younger grades, where each student will bubble with one class and not move to different classrooms throughout the day. But Cardy said that would include eliminating electives and other opportunities for high school students.

He said the system devised for high school students allows for more personalization and for students to take part in internships or take some university courses when they're not in the classroom.

"I'm hoping that as much as it's frustrating and no one wants to be doing this, that the changes that have been made will result in some enhanced opportunities for students at the high school level."

He said he's proud of the plan but knows there will be flaws.

"Lord knows I wish I wasn't doing any of this and we could go back to arguing about French immersion."