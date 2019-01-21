High school basketball and hockey may get regular season in N.B.

Basketball and hockey players might get a somewhat normal sports season this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association (NBIAA) has submitted plans to the province for the two sports which would include playoffs.

"Hopefully we'll have some kind of provincial championship in the end," said Andy Clark, president of the NBIAA and principal of Hartland Community School.

"We're fairly fortunate here in New Brunswick … most provinces are offering zero sports at this point in time for their school sports."

The NBIAA's executive committee met on Wednesday to discuss how the two sports could happen safely this year.

The plan for hockey mirrors the plan Hockey New Brunswick has for its minor associations, which has already been approved by the province.

Under the proposed plan, hockey teams would be able to play exhibition games within their conference on Nov. 6. On Nov. 10, teams could play league games, and on Dec. 1 teams could play any opponents in their region.

The plan for basketball is similar. Conference play would start on Nov. 10, with the goal of moving to regional games on Dec. 1. After December, Clark said the NBIAA would look at opening up games to anywhere in the province.

In August, the province announced school sports would be able to happen, but each sport needed an operational plan. The province said fans wouldn't be allowed in school buildings, participants would need to be recorded for contact tracing, and participants couldn't engage in unnecessary physical contact like high-fives.

Precautions

School sports teams like the Hartland Huskies may get a chance to play in playoffs. (Jamie Allison)

Clark said under the proposed plan, teams will still have to follow COVID-19 rules. Coaches will have to wear masks, and players will have to physically distance when possible.

For games not in school buildings, teams will also have to follow the operation plan of the facility.

Basketball and hockey would be the first team sports to have league play instead of just exhibition games. High school golfers have been able to have a provincial championship, and cross country will as well.

Soccer teams have only been able to play exhibition games. Clark said most soccer teams only started playing in the past couple weeks.

"We still have some things to learn from soccer and how it plays out. So far most of the soccer contests have gone well," said Clark.

If approved, basketball and hockey games could start in November. (Andy Campbell)

If the plans are approved, playoffs for hockey and basketball would be in February.

The Final 12 basketball playoff event hasn't been cancelled yet. Clark said the hosting committee is working on a plan to make the event work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark said he expects to hear from the province on the plans' approval some time in the next week or two.

"We're suspecting that since we're in line with Hockey New Brunswick that we'll get the approvals and be moving forward," said Clark.

"Typically when they do come back they're typically approved with some modifications and if there's any changes then we'll implement the changes they request."