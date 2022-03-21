High school teacher loses his locks for Ukraine relief
Teacher challenged students to raise money for Red Cross - his hair will become a wig for cancer patient
Saint John High School teacher Evan Hachey took an adventurous approach to fundraising Friday.
Hachey, who teaches science and French, offered up his long hair as part of the students' push to raise money for the relief effort in the Ukraine.
The fundraiser, powered by ticket sales to an assembly and community donations, raised $5,000 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal program operated through the Canadian Red Cross.
The main event of Friday's assembly was Hachey having his hair cut in front of the student body by six students chosen in a draw.
"The kids were really into it. They discussed giving me a layered look," said Hachey, after the chop. "They wanted to give me a mullet, like they sounded like they knew what they were doing."
The haircut will also help young cancer patients — his hair will be donated to the B.C. Children's Hospital to be turned into a wig.
This isn't the first time Hachey has had his hair grown — and then cut — for cancer survivors. He did the same thing in 2015 as well.
The students of Saint John High School weren't just excited about the fundraising effort and the haircut. This also happened to be their first full assembly since the beginning of the pandemic.
"We haven't had an assembly for so long," said Hachey, "so they're kind of excited to be all together in one spot."
Grade 11 student Chaneil Clements said the fundraising effort meant a lot to her and her fellow students.
"We have our mascot, the Greyhound, and we consider ourselves to be hounds in this situation," she said, commenting on the enthusiasm of the students.
"This is not only hounds helping hounds, this is humans helping humans. And it's extremely remarkable. I tried to find so many words to say thank you. That is really something we need in this world. We need more of that today."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?