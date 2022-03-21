High school teacher loses his locks for Ukraine relief

Saint John High School teacher Evan Hachey took an adventurous approach to fundraising Friday.

Hachey, who teaches science and French, offered up his long hair as part of the students' push to raise money for the relief effort in the Ukraine.

The fundraiser, powered by ticket sales to an assembly and community donations, raised $5,000 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal program operated through the Canadian Red Cross.

Saint John teacher pulls a reverse Samson with haircut fundraiser Duration 2:31 High school teacher Evan Hachey lets students chop his long locks for a good cause at first student assembly in two years. 2:31

The main event of Friday's assembly was Hachey having his hair cut in front of the student body by six students chosen in a draw.



"The kids were really into it. They discussed giving me a layered look," said Hachey, after the chop. "They wanted to give me a mullet, like they sounded like they knew what they were doing."

The haircut will also help young cancer patients — his hair will be donated to the B.C. Children's Hospital to be turned into a wig.



This isn't the first time Hachey has had his hair grown — and then cut — for cancer survivors. He did the same thing in 2015 as well.

Hachey said the students may have been more excited about their first assembly since the beginning of the pandemic. (Mike Heenan)

The students of Saint John High School weren't just excited about the fundraising effort and the haircut. This also happened to be their first full assembly since the beginning of the pandemic.



"We haven't had an assembly for so long," said Hachey, "so they're kind of excited to be all together in one spot."

Grade 11 student Chaneil Clements said the fundraising effort meant a lot to her and her fellow students.



"We have our mascot, the Greyhound, and we consider ourselves to be hounds in this situation," she said, commenting on the enthusiasm of the students.

"This is not only hounds helping hounds, this is humans helping humans. And it's extremely remarkable. I tried to find so many words to say thank you. That is really something we need in this world. We need more of that today."