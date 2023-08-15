Higgs won't rule out reviving controversial education plans if re-elected

Premier Blaine Higgs is not ruling out reviving some controversial ideas to overhaul French immersion and weaken the powers of district education councils if he wins a new mandate in a provincial election this year.

Higgs said in an interview with CBC News that he is still concerned about problems in the anglophone school system and isn't sure recommendations in a recent report — which his government accepted and will implement — go far enough.

"I don't know what needs to happen, but our education system in anglophone New Brunswick is a mess," he said, citing examples of teachers and students being physically attacked.

"We have a problem. We have a problem in academic achievement. … We have a problem — which I talked a lot about and I know I've been criticized about it — but the fact that we cannot produce bilingual graduates, I think, is a huge failure of the province."

The government announced in the fall of 2022 that it would replace French immersion with a new second-language program for all anglophone students.

Higgs said he wanted all high school graduates in Canada's only officially bilingual province to have at least a conversational level of French.

But after a wave of angry public meetings and questions about the new model the government was proposing, the idea was dropped.

The government also abandoned legislation that would have weakened the decision-making powers of the four anglophone district education councils, putting them further under provincial authority.

Higgs said he wants to "come back to a program" that will get the results he is looking for.

"So maybe we can agree on what the results should be and then the teachers tell me what we need to do achieve them," he said.

That appeared to be on track at the end of November, when Education Minister Bill Hogan released a report, drafted in partnership with the New Brunswick Teachers' Association, and accepted all its recommendations for long-term changes to the school system.

They included a "balancing" of class sizes to support students with extra learning needs while minimizing the potential disruptions for other students.

It also advocated "holding students accountable" for academic work by rethinking the practice of moving students up a grade level for social reasons even if their marks fall short.

Higgs said the report was "part of" the solution but "it needs to be more than that."

"It isn't for me to define it, but … let's not pretend all is well in our schools."

In the year-end interview, the premier wouldn't say whether he's considering an early election call in the spring, rather than waiting for the officially scheduled date of Oct. 21.

He also wouldn't say whether, if he wins a new term this year, it would be his last campaign or if he'd run again in 2028.

"You know, one of these elections will be my last one," he said. "I guess I could say that."

Higgs said a new mandate wouldn't lead him to change his governing style, an approach that some PC MLAs have criticized for bypassing input from ministers and MLAs.

"I am who I am," Higgs said. "I'm not trying to be anything different."

The premier said he also wants to keep working on improving the health-care system, including making it easier for patients facing long waits for tests or procedures in their local hospitals to get it done at another hospital with a shorter wait list.

"Why is it so hard? Because the system's not managed as a whole," the premier said.

That's why the government announced a new "Health System Collaboration Council" in May to co-ordinate service delivery between hospitals and between the two regional health authorities.

"That overall co-ordination will be a challenge. I don't deny that at all," he said. "But is it the right thing for patients? Absolutely."

Higgs said individual hospitals may resist the change because of a history of each facility and its doctors wanting a full suite of services there — something he wants to overcome to improve delivery overall.

"We don't need everything everywhere but we need something somewhere," he said.