New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is critical of what he says are high wages for striking public sector workers, but in real terms they were higher six years ago following increases Higgs himself approved as finance minister.

He praised the higher rates at the time as "fair to both employees and taxpayers."

That's not the position he has taken recently as the labour dispute that has pitted thousands of New Brunswick government employees in multiple union locals against the province drags into its fifth day.

A central issue in the confrontation, according to labour historian and University of New Brunswick professor emeritus David Frank, is what, if anything, should be done about the erosion of employee wages by inflation.

"Do we want them to have good jobs ... or do we want services at the cheapest possible price?" Frank said in an interview with CBC News on Monday.

"Obviously there's a distinction, and CUPE's bargaining position is that real wages should not be going down in the face of inflation."

More than 20,000 unionized New Brunswick government employees in several CUPE locals are caught up in the labour dispute. (Patrick Lacelle/Radio-Canada)

'It's easy to argue inflation': Higgs

Last Friday, when the strike began, Higgs said that should not be a concern because public-sector wages and benefits are better than those available from private employers and can withstand some erosion.

"The wages are very good in the public sector," Higgs told CBC News, in explaining why matching the cost of living is not an issue he sympathizes with.

"I know it's easy to argue inflation," he said. "But it's where you start. And what I'm seeing here is that they're starting at a very strong level."

Higgs appeared to blame previous New Brunswick governments for letting employee wages escalate, even though he had a direct hand in guiding the issue for several years.

As finance minister in the former Progressive Conservative government of David Alward, Higgs was involved in approving wage rates he now complains are too high, even though in real terms they are lower now than where he left them.

In June 2013, the Alward government signed a four-year deal with hospital workers in CUPE Local 1252, one of the unions involved in the current fight. That deal involved a two-year wage freeze, followed by two years of two-per-cent increases.

The contract expired in June 2015 after the Alward government was defeated, and employee wages have shrunk significantly in real terms since then, due to inflation.

Local 1252 signed another four-year agreement after 2015 with the former Liberal government of Brian Gallant that included a series of raises totalling 4.1 per cent.

But the Consumer Price Index in New Brunswick has increased 13.5 per cent since then.

That makes the 2014 and 2015 wage levels for CUPE Local 1252, set during Higgs's term as finance minister, richer than current levels.

CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost says government employees' wages have been eroded in recent years by inflation. (Jacques Poitras/CBC News)

Similar case for educational workers

It's a similar case with educational workers in CUPE Local 2745, who are also caught up in the current fight.

They struck a four-year deal with the Alward government in 2011, with wages Higgs praised at the time as reasonable for all sides. Their wage rates are less now in real terms than they were when that contract expired in 2015.

"The key aspect of this agreement, from our perspective, is that it respects the wage restraint policy which provides for two years of zero increases followed by two-per-cent increases in each of the final two years," Higgs said at the time.

"By working collaboratively in this negotiation process, both parties have proven that we can reach an agreement that is fair to our valued public servants while still respecting New Brunswick's fiscal challenges."

Higgs has not said why wages he once hailed as fair are now thought to be too high, especially after being shrunk by inflation. But David Frank said the view the public ultimately takes on the wage issue will play a big role in which side backs down.

"Public responses to those two visions perhaps will have some effect on what government and the unions decide to do," Frank said.

CUPE is asking for a combined 12 per cent wage increase over four years.

The province briefly offered 10 per cent over five years, but reduced it to 8.5 per cent when union negotiators declined the offer.