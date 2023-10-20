Premier says it's too soon to cut taxes to ease inflation burden

Premier Blaine Higgs was forced to explain Friday why he's not rushing to implement new measures to help New Brunswickers cope with inflation, after saying Thursday he was holding off because of a potential election.

Opposition Liberal Leader Susan Holt slammed Higgs for his comments to reporters, that it wasn't the right time to offer relief "because an election is still a possibility."

"He has the power and the ability to make life more affordable for New Brunswickers tomorrow, and he is choosing not to," Holt said in question period.

Higgs tried to turn the tables on Holt, again blaming the federal Liberal government's carbon tax for rising prices.

"The issue is her buddy in Ottawa, Prime Minister Trudeau," the premier said.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt says agrees the federal tax is affecting the province 'in ways that the federal government didn't plan for,' and she might be willing to help Higgs lobby Ottawa on it. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

That led Holt to tell reporters that she believes the tax is flawed, and she is willing to work with Higgs on a joint lobbying effort to persuade the federal government to modify it — though not to eliminate it entirely, as he is calling for.

"It doesn't reflect our reality, so I think it needs to change in a way that is a policy properly developed for the people of New Brunswick and our realities," Holt said.

"I think his suggestion is interesting, that maybe we sit down and see if there are ways we could go and talk to the federal government about adjusting it."

Premier backtracks on election talk

Tuesday's speech from the throne contained a list of cost-of-living initiatives the Higgs government has already rolled out, including the extension of "spike protection" on property taxes, minimum wage increases and a program to install heat pumps to lower energy costs.

But it did not include any new measures, other than a statement that the province will "consider" more income tax and property tax reductions.

Premier Blaine Higgs suggested he's not announcing affordability measures in case he needs them for an election campaign.

Higgs told reporters Thursday this was because there's still a chance he'll be forced to call a snap election this fall because of turmoil in his caucus, and "we will need it in a platform."

On Friday, he dropped the election talk and said he can't commit to tax cuts yet because the province may not continue to reap huge revenue windfalls from record population growth.

That surge in growth fuelled a $1-billion budget surplus last year.

Higgs said it would be unwise to reduce taxes when federal carbon pricing is to blame for the high cost of living, and there's a chance the population growth will level off and leave the province facing a deficit.

"The surplus is a point in time," he said.

"What we don't know is: is it going to stabilize at a certain level, or are we going to get ourselves caught by all of a sudden trying to subsidize poor policy, then find ourselves financially in trouble because our revenue starts to drop?"

The premier said he'll have a better idea of what room there is for more relief after a second-quarter fiscal update is released in the coming weeks.

Attacking carbon tax

In the meantime, he called on Holt to agree to join a united front with him to persuade Ottawa to eliminate the carbon tax.

Holt said she agrees the federal tax is affecting the province "in ways that the federal government didn't plan for," and she might be willing to help Higgs lobby Ottawa on it.

But she also suggested the two leaders make a deal to have Holt join the premier in pushing for modifications if he agrees to adopt some of her inflation-relief proposals.

The Liberals have called on Higgs to eliminate the provincial sales tax on home electricity bills and to repeal a "carbon adjustor" mechanism that passes the cost of clean-fuel regulations from oil companies to consumers.

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe, who has studied carbon pricing, says Higgs was wrong when he called the carbon tax 'the major issue driving inflation.' . (Colin Hall/CBC)

The Energy and Utilities Board set that adjustor at 3.8 cents per litre of unleaded gas for this week.

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe, who has studied carbon pricing, says Higgs was wrong when he called the carbon tax "the major issue driving inflation" and "the root cause" of higher prices.

Tombe said that according to Statistics Canada, indirect taxes like the carbon tax accounted for only 0.1 percentage points of the 3.8 per cent national inflation rate in September.

Energy Minister Mike Holland said Friday that Holt’s idea to remove the provincial sales tax from electricity bills would reduce provincial revenue by $120 million. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The federal agency doesn't break that figure down by province to account for variations.

The tax can also have indirect effects on prices by increasing transportation costs through the supply chain over time, but the impact of that can't be measured directly via the inflation rate, Tombe said.

Energy Minister Mike Holland said Friday that Holt's idea to remove the provincial sales tax from electricity bills would reduce provincial revenue by $120 million.

He said that would be "a reckless and irresponsible strategy," given big budget surpluses have shaved only $90 million off the interest charges the province has to pay on its accumulated debt.

But Liberal finance critic Rene Légacy said last year's $1-billion surplus is a better measure of what the government has to work with to help New Brunswickers struggling with the high cost of living.

"A billion dollars and you can't imagine using it to help actual New Brunswickers that need it? Get out of your box and get something done. Stop announcing the same things."

Holt pointed out that Higgs had his own provincial carbon tax in place until July, and he could have modified it to reduce its impact on the province with bigger rebates, rather than scrap it and let Ottawa's tax take effect.

"He chose to stop his own program and take the federal program on instead. I don't know if he remembers that, but this is of his doing," she said.