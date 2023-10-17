Higgs throne speech avoids provocations, instead calls for unity

The Higgs government has laid out a mostly vague agenda for the coming year that promises few new initiatives while trying to lower the temperature in the polarized gender-identity debate.

The Speech from the Throne, delivered Tuesday, urges New Brunswickers to reject "misinformation that stokes fear, distrust and division."

It also avoids any provocative new statements or promises about Policy 713, which sets out standards for LGBTQ-positive classrooms in provincial schools.

Changes to that policy in the spring sparked a revolt in the Progressive Conservative caucus, leading Premier Blaine Higgs to threaten a snap election this fall to end the instability in his government.

Opponents of the review of Policy 713 demonstrated outside the New Brunswick legislature in June. (Radio-Canada)

Higgs mused during the summer about invoking the Constitution's notwithstanding clause to shield his changes from a legal challenge.

Those changes, which require parents give consent if their children want to change their names or pronouns, are now the subject of a court action.

Tuesday's speech does not commit the government to using the clause and simply restates Higgs's earlier comments in generic language.

"As we work together, your government is committed to creating a safe and welcoming learning environment for all students, while still respecting the role of parents," said the speech drafted by the government and read by Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy.

Misinformation warning

In another section, the speech notes that the New Brunswick Human Rights Commission has warned of misinformation fuelling polarization.

"We must never condone violence, intimidation or intolerance in any form. In order to move forward, it is important that we keep communicating in a respectful way and that we show acceptance of one another."

Six PC MLAs voted with the Liberal and Green opposition in June to pass a motion calling for further consultations on Policy 713 by New Brunswick's child and youth advocate — who later issued a scathing report calling the changes a human rights violation.

From top left to right, Andrea Anderson-Mason, Trevor Holder, Dorothy Shephard, Daniel Allain, Ross Wetmore and Jeff Carr. The six PC MLAs broke ranks with Higgs in June over changes to Policy 713, the gender-identity policy for schools. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has launched a legal challenge to the move, and any talk of short-circuiting that case might lead some of those six MLAs to break ranks again in a vote on the throne speech Oct. 27.

A defeat on the throne speech vote would trigger an election.

Instead there were signs Tuesday that both Higgs and one of the six breakaway MLAs were trying to patch up the feud.

Higgs told CBC News that a Monday caucus meeting that included the six MLAs "went fine," and one of those MLAs, Daniel Allain, called it "very positive."

"I want to work with the government. That's why I'm here today," Allain told reporters.

"We had a good discussion. Not everything gets sorted out in one day. But I hope, I'm convinced we'll have a good Throne Speech today," said Allain, who represents Moncton East.

"At the end of the day we're part of one party. It's called the Progressive Conservative party. It's important for me to be that progressive part and we're going to have a great throne speech today."

Asked if he was still a member of the group of six MLAs who rebelled in June, Allain said, "There's no 'member of the six.' I'm part of the Progressive Conservative caucus."

The next election is officially scheduled for Oct. 21, 2024, but nothing prevents Higgs from calling one early.

In either scenario, Tuesday's throne speech is the last one of the government's mandate and it mostly recaps initiatives the Tories have already launched.

There are two nods to new moves to address the high cost of living.

The speech promises a new legislated "spike protection mechanism" to cap property tax increases at 10 per cent in 2025. The housing strategy released earlier this year included a promise to "explore" making it permanent.

And the speech says the government "will consider additional improvements" to income tax and property tax legislation to ensure the province "remains attractive and competitive."

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves promised on Sept. 27 to deliver new measures "fairly soon" to provide relief from high inflation and said his preference was tax cuts.