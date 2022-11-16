Content
New Brunswick

Higgs government scraps plan to replace French immersion

The New Brunswick government is abandoning its plan to replace French immersion this fall.

Minister says 50/50 plan ‘wasn’t the best choice for all our children’

Jacques Poitras · CBC News ·
Man wearing glasses and a goatee stands in from of reporters at the legislature.
Education Minister Bill Hogan says recent consultations revealed the proposed change wasn’t right for all students. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Education Minister Bill Hogan announced Friday that recent consultations had revealed that the proposed change wasn't right for all students.

"This wasn't the best choice for all our children," he said. 

The Blaine Higgs government had planned to phase in a new program for all students this fall, featuring half-days in English and half-days in French from kindergarten to Grade 5.

That would have been more French than non-immersion students get in the English prime program but less than those in immersion.

Hogan said the province will launch a new process to look at how to improve the English prime program and French immersion outcomes.

Registration is opening for parents who want to enrol Grade 1 students in French immersion this fall, he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jacques Poitras

Provincial Affairs reporter

Jacques Poitras has been CBC's provincial affairs reporter in New Brunswick since 2000. He grew up in Moncton and covered Parliament in Ottawa for the New Brunswick Telegraph-Journal. He has reported on every New Brunswick election since 1995 and won awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, the National Newspaper Awards and Amnesty International. He is also the author of five non-fiction books about New Brunswick politics and history.

