Higgs government scraps plan to replace French immersion
Minister says 50/50 plan ‘wasn’t the best choice for all our children’
The New Brunswick government is abandoning its plan to replace French immersion this fall.
Education Minister Bill Hogan announced Friday that recent consultations had revealed that the proposed change wasn't right for all students.
"This wasn't the best choice for all our children," he said.
The Blaine Higgs government had planned to phase in a new program for all students this fall, featuring half-days in English and half-days in French from kindergarten to Grade 5.
That would have been more French than non-immersion students get in the English prime program but less than those in immersion.
Hogan said the province will launch a new process to look at how to improve the English prime program and French immersion outcomes.
Registration is opening for parents who want to enrol Grade 1 students in French immersion this fall, he said.
