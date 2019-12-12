Higgs willing to bring on election over nursing home bill

Premier Blaine Higgs is threatening to trigger a winter election if his legislation on essential services in nursing homes isn't passed ahead of a court-imposed Jan. 2 deadline.

Higgs says he will declare the bill a confidence vote, meaning its defeat would lead him to visit the lieutenant-governor to set a day for an election, likely sometime in January.

"Could be the first election on Christmas Day, couldn't it?" he said to reporters, though the vote by law would not fall on that date.

"I hope not to be there," he quickly added. "I obviously hope not to be there. I don't want to go into an election any more than anyone else does. But there are some fundamentals that are hugely important to the success, to our ability to make changes in the province."

He called the bill "a line in the sand for me." He said he might accepts amendments to the bill but only if they're "very minor."

Higgs made his comments after People's Alliance leader Kris Austin threatened to withhold support for government legislation over the issue of the reclassification of paramedics.