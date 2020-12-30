Premier's mother will celebrate 100th birthday on New Year's Eve

While most of us are looking forward to seeing an end to this pandemic-stricken year, the final day of 2020 is also one of celebration for the premier of New Brunswick — it's his mother's 100th birthday.

Blaine Higgs said his mother is excited about marking a century of life, and she will have a small gathering of family at her home in Forest City.

"I call Mom and ask, 'How are you feeling?' She says, 'Well I'm 100, how do you think?"' Higgs said during a recent interview with The Canadian Press. "She kind of jokes around about it, but in reality, she's excited about her birthday."

Bertha Murial Higgs grew up just a few kilometres from her current home about 135 kilometres southwest of Fredericton near the border with Maine.

She was a school teacher, and the premier said that until Grade 6, his teachers were either his mother or his aunt.

"I used to say there are no benefits in having your parents or your aunt teach you," Higgs said. "If you had any problems at school, they were twice the problem when you got home."

Higgs said his mother remains very inquisitive and is always asking about what's happening in the province.

She's able to stay in her home, Higgs added, because she is cared for by his brother, Dennis.

"When I think of heroes in my family, he deserves that accolade because he's made a life for Mom that most seniors never get to enjoy," Higgs said.

The premier said his parents taught him that to have a successful career, he had to work hard and avoid limiting his potential.

Higgs's daughter Lindsey posted a message recently on the premier's Facebook page, asking people to send comments, questions and congratulations regarding her "beloved Grammie Higgs," whose birthday celebrations would be curtailed by the pandemic.

"We'd like your help to shower her with love through the mail. She was a teacher, dedicated diarist and avid reader before her eyesight deteriorated but we'll make sure she hears every word," she wrote.

"Whether you're in N.B., across Canada or around the world, we know that Gram would be grateful that you thought of her — and so would we!"

By midday Wednesday, the post had garnered more than 400 comments and nearly 1,000 likes.