Higgs criticized for remark on Liberal leader's use of French

Francophones reacted with alarm and scorn Thursday after Premier Blaine Higgs appeared to criticize the leader of the Liberal Party for his use of French in the legislature.

At the end of a heated question period exchange about the province's COVID-19 response, Higgs suggested that Roger Melanson alternates between French and English strategically.

"The only thing he didn't do which would be true to form is make his next question in French," Higgs said.

"Usually in terms of changing the tone, he switches languages and tries to change the narrative."

Higgs, who is unilingual, told reporters afterward that his remark wasn't specifically about Melanson speaking French.

He said when the Liberals are frustrated with the answers he gives them in question period, they often "calm right down, settle down, switch gears" with their questions.

He said he was commenting on that, not any particular language.

"It wouldn't have mattered whether it was going from English to French or French to English. It was a tactic that is commonly used, changing the tone," he said.

Both the law and the Constitution give New Brunswick MLAs the right to speak English or French during proceedings of the legislature. Simultaneous interpretation is available to all MLAs and all bills, motions and documents tabled must be in both languages.

Liberal Leader Roger Melanson called the premier's comment a new low. (Joe McDonald/CBC file photo)

Higgs's comments 'disgraceful,' Acadian Society says

"CoR are CoR to the core," tweeted activist Rosella Melanson, referring to Higgs's membership in the anti-bilingualism Confederation of Regions Party three decades ago.

The Acadian Society of New Brunswick called the comments disgraceful.

"It shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the two official languages in New Brunswick," said president Alexandre Cédric Doucet.



"When I do interviews in English or French, I don't use the same tone, the same words, because it's not the same language."

Higgs made the remark after an animated 13-minute exchange with Melanson about what the Liberals call mixed messages about hospital outbreaks of COVID-19 and eligibility for vaccine booster shots.

Melanson then used a less aggressive tone of voice to ask the premier to agree to hold an independent review of the province's pandemic response.

That's when Higgs accused Melanson of "shifting gears" rhetorically, which he said often involves the Liberal leader switching to French.

Asked by reporters what it was about French that represented a change in tactics, Higgs said, "No, changing the emotion, because it was rising. … It doesn't matter which language."

Green Party MLA Kevin Arseneau said Higgs treated Melanson's use of French as a personal attack. (Jacques Poitras/CBC News)

Melanson said Higgs had hit another new low.

"We're an officially bilingual province and I'm able to speak both languages and I will do it," he said in the legislature.

"I'm very proud of being able to speak my mother tongue, French, and the English language."

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said he thought Higgs’s remark was “just an off-the-cuff comment." (Gary Moore/CBC)

'Making mountains out of molehills': Austin

Green Party MLA Kevin Arseneau said Higgs is incapable of seeing himself in anyone else's shoes and was treating Melanson's use of French as a personal attack.

"His true colours came out and that's what the premier really thinks," he said.

"The message that the premier was giving is that French is some kind of inferior language and is not at the same level as English."

Higgs's government has been the target of numerous complaints over language issues, including the fact there's often no elected official able to speak French at COVID-19 briefings.

"He's always telling us translation is good enough," Arseneau said. "I think he just proved to us that translation isn't good enough."

People's Alliance leader Kris Austin, who has criticized the implementation of official bilingualism, said Higgs's remark was "just an off-the-cuff comment. I didn't take it as anything derogatory."

Austin said he didn't think Melanson was using French tactically because the simultaneous interpretation at the legislature is excellent and all MLAs understand what's being said in either language.

"It amazes me how we make mountains out of molehills," he said.

"We've got more important issues to worry about than whether a question is posed in French or English on the floor of the legislature."