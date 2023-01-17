Higgs losing chief of staff Louis Léger

Premier Blaine Higgs is losing his chief of staff.

Louis Léger, a longtime Progressive Conservative staffer, operative and volunteer, confirmed to CBC News on Tuesday that he's leaving the position, nominally the top political adviser to a premier.

"It's time," Léger said in a text to CBC News. "I never intended on staying this long."

He would not agree to an interview.

Léger's departure coincides with several controversial moves by the government on language issues and calls for a party vote on Higgs's leadership from some francophone members of the PC party.

Moncton South PC MLA Greg Turner said those controversies, and speculation about whether Higgs will stay on as leader for the 2024 election, had no role in Léger's decision.

"I don't read anything into that at all," said Turner, the party's caucus chair. "It's a very, very amicable separation."

Turner said Léger told the PC caucus Monday night that he'd reflected on his future during a Christmas vacation.

"He found he'd contributed a lot over the time he was in that position and felt it was a good time for him to relax a bit more and take some time off."

Liaison to Acadian community

Léger was widely seen as the most influential francophone in Higgs's government and was frequently the go-between with Acadian organizations wary of the premier's approach to language issues.

"It's a big loss," said Alexandre Cedric-Doucet, president of the Acadian Society of New Brunswick.

"Mr. Léger played a diplomatic role, maintaining the relationship between the Premier's Office and the Acadian and francophone communities."

Léger advised Higgs after the party won the most seats in the 2018 election and then spent weeks jockeying with Liberal Brian Gallant over who would govern the province.

When Higgs prevailed, Léger became his chief of staff.

Doucet said it was hard to assess Léger's contribution, especially on language issues, but said he had likely influenced Higgs to not make decisions that would have been even worse for francophones.

There was no immediate official announcement from Higgs about Léger's departure or about who would replace him.

Turner pointed out that chief of staff "is a high-pressure, high-intensity job," and most people in the position don't last four years.

Léger first became involved with the PC Party as as youth member during Richard Hatfield's time as premier. He is the son of Omer Léger, a Hatfield-era cabinet minister.

Léger worked as a political staffer to provincial and federal PC cabinet ministers and also worked as a communications consultant.

He was also on the board of the Conservative Fund, the fundraising arm of the federal Conservative Party.