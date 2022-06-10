Blaine Higgs drops health minister, Horizon head

Premier Blaine Higgs dropped his health minister Friday and fired the CEO of one of two New Brunswick health networks after worsening news on the health care front that included a "traumatizing" death in an emergency department's waiting room.

Bruce Fitch is now health minister, switching places with Dorothy Shephard, who moves from Health to Social Development, Higgs announced, during a Friday afternoon news conference.

Higgs praised Shephard's work during the pandemic, but said Fitch would bring a fresh look to measure performance and results in a system that's been plagued by a shortage of doctors and nurses.

Higgs also announced Horizon Health Network CEO John Dornan was fired from his role, and replaced on an interim basis by Margaret Melanson, the network's vice-president clinical services.

In addition, Higgs said he revoked the boards of both Horizon and Vitalité health networks and installed in their place a trustee for each.

"We need accountability and delivery of results," the premier told a news conference.

Dorothy Shephard has been moved back to Social Development from Health. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The shakeup of New Brunswick's health-care leadership comes after a patient died in the waiting room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital's emergency department early Tuesday morning while waiting for care.

Witness John Staples said the man, a senior, had been waiting alone in a wheelchair, in visible discomfort for hours when he appeared to fall asleep. It was only during a routine check of people in the waiting room that a hospital employee realized the man had stopped breathing, he said.

