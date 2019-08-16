Singer's attack on premier's French wasn't appropriate, says Acadian Society president

The president of the Acadian Society of New Brunswick says a nationally televised concert wasn't the appropriate place to call out the province's premier for being unilingual.

The singer for Acadian folk-rock band Hôtesses d'Hilaire incorporated the criticism of Premier Blaine Higgs into a National Acadian Day performance Thursday evening.

Serge Brideau amended the lyrics of the group's song Regarde-moi to say "Look at me with the unilingual premier and his boss Irving."

Brideau said "Look at L'Acadie" as he raised his fists and flashed the middle finger. The crowd of thousands at the concert in Dieppe cheered.

Robert Melanson, president of the Acadian Society of New Brunswick, didn't condemn the statement but said the event wasn't the right place to make it.

"I think Aug. 15 is a day to put aside our differences and to reunite everybody together and to celebrate," Melanson said. "And to celebrate, that means celebrating with everyone, anglophones included."

Robert Melanson, president of the Acadian Society of New Brunswick, says the Acadian Day celebration wasn't the place to criticize the premier's language skills. (Jean-Philippe Hughes/Radio-Canada)

Brideau disagreed, telling Radio-Canada on Thursday that the show was the ideal venue.

The concert broadcast on Radio-Canada coincided with the World Acadian Congress, which has drawn thousands to the greater Moncton area.

Higgs was at the concert but said he didn't hear the statement.

"It's a bit disappointing," he said, pivoting to say he's focused on issues such as the economy. He said he meets people around the province, whatever language they speak, who want to see the province succeed.

"I can run into individual pockets of, let's say, emotion, but I've been around long enough that … I still believe together we can fix this."

Higgs, who has been trying to learn French, says he was disappointed in the comments. (Jean-Philippe Hughes/Radio-Canada)

The premier took part in the celebrations earlier in the day, speaking in French.

Melanson, who heard that speech, said Higgs's French has improved during his time in office.

The two met Thursday to discuss various issues affecting New Brunswick francophones, including immigration.

Higgs's fluency became an issue during the 2018 election.

He started French lessons after he won the Progressive Conservative leadership and has delivered prepared speeches in French. But he doesn't do full interviews in French.

On Thursday, Higgs said he still has difficulty conversing in French but can read documents and deliver prepared speeches.

He said he's made progress on learning French, though would likely have to spend weeks or months fully immersed to become bilingual.

"In the meantime, my focus is that I want people to realize that regardless of my shortcomings in the language field, they will recognize that my dedication, and my interest, spreads all across this province," Higgs said.