Speaking of home: Why some N.B. parents are passing heritage languages on to their kids

Dalal Taki, left, with her daughter Yasmina Samad, son Rayan Samad and husband Bassel Samad. The family only speaks Arabic at their home in Dieppe in an effort to pass on the language to their children. (Submitted by Dalal Taki)

A weekend playdate at Dalal Taki's bungalow in Dieppe, N.B., has filled her house with noise and games, as her son and daughter run and play with her friend Jennyfer Hakim's two children.

The families get together often, with one rule amid the kid chaos: everyone must speak in Arabic.

Both women emigrated from Lebanon to Canada with their husbands, and this is a big part of their efforts to pass on their first language to their Canadian-born children, and impart a deeper sense of meaning.

"It's not just like words, letters and sentences. No, it's not like that," said Taki.

"It's heritage for me and it's the bridge between me and my roots.… Language is so important, because I can translate or transfer my culture, my traditions, my emotions — everything, using this language,"

Taki and Hakim both want their children to balance a love and understanding of their new Canadian culture, with an appreciation for their roots.

"I'm of course proud that he is getting a culture from here, but I also want him to understand, and to just not forget that he is Lebanese too, because it's it's as important as being born [there]," Hakim said, of her six-year-old son.

Each mom has a toolkit for teaching Arabic: Taki and her husband are strict about speaking it at all times when at home, while Hakim has her eldest taking lessons over Zoom with a teacher back in Lebanon. Both turn to YouTube videos and video chats with relatives too, to replicate a sense of a Lebanese community that they say they could find easier in bigger Canadian centres.

LISTEN | DIscover how Moncton-area parents are using language to keep culture alive for the next generation: 26:00 Speaking of Home Arabic-only playdates, Saturday morning Chinese songs: New Canadians face a big parenting challenge of instilling their heritage languages in their children. CBC producer Mariam Mesbah meets some families around Moncton making that happen - and why this is about so much more than grammar.

"If you are in Montreal... you don't have to make an effort. But here in this province, it's so much different," said Taki.

"We have a small community, so that's a challenge for us."

Newcomers, new languages

Taki and Hakim aren't alone in their efforts to teach their kids their heritage language.

New Brunswick is in the midst of a population boom: the province reached the 800,000 population mark in 2022, fuelled by international immigration and Canadians moving eastward.

The span from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 saw record immigration numbers — 6,581 people in all — moving to New Brunswick, from Statistics Canada.

Those changing numbers mean changing languages, as the 2021 census shows a record high 4.6 million Canadians now speaking a language besides English or French at home.

Jennyfer Hakim, second from right, with her family: eldest son George-Anthony, far left, husband Antonios El Helou, and youngest son James, far right. Hakim gets together with Lebanese friends for Arabic-only playdates to help her sons practice the language. (Submitted by Jennyfer Hakim)

Those numbers are a far way off from one woman's experience growing up in Moncton.

Manju Varma's parents are from India, and they settled in New Brunswick when she was two years old. Varma is now New Brunswick's first commissioner on systemic racism.

Varma said she spoke Hindi at home as a young child, but as she got older, she and her sisters distanced themselves from their heritage.

"I remember that my dad would drive us to school and they'd be playing their Indian music... we would make them drop us off like a block away or turn off the music," she said.

Varma can still understand Hindi, but said losing the ability to speak has compounded a sense of lost heritage as an adult.

"I have a real disconnection with my religion. I identify as Hindu, but I couldn't work my way through a prayer. So that loss is more profound for me than language — but language is part of that loss," she said.

Manju Varma, far right, and her sisters Meena Phull, centre, and Sonya Varma, right, celebrating Diwali. Manju Varma says teachers discouraged her family from speaking Hindi at home growing up. (Submitted by Manju Varma)

Creating community

In Moncton's north end, there's a big community effort to help Chinese flourish. Weekend language classes from the Greater Moncton Chinese Cultural Association have been held at the YMCA since 2005, moving from grammar lessons into a school set up that include history, poetry, calligraphy and painting.

The school's principal, Yukun Zhou, said it's taken a village to get to this point.

"Because our school actually is a community school. Even our teachers, it's not like we hire some teachers … most of them [are] volunteers," she said.

Volunteers have also supplied the Moncton Public Library with 600 Chinese books to help build a catalogue, and give parents extra resources.

Parents like Rui Guo — who has two children enrolled in beginner Chinese — are thankful for the help. Guo said she often talks to her kids in Canadian-born kids in Cantonese at home, with a world map on her wall that she uses to try to instill lessons on their heritage.

"Chinese, it's my culture. I want them to have it. I want them to be able to understand the culture. But in order to understand the culture, you have to start from the language. That's the fundamental," she said.

Bringing her kids to the school, Guo said, is a great chance to become immersed in a larger community than she can build at home.

"I'm not a single, individual isolated case," she said.

Back at the Arabic-only playdate in Dieppe, Taki and Hakim hope their language efforts pay off and give their children roots in their heritage — and set them up for future success.

"It's never a loss to learn a new language. So if they have the opportunity to learn Arabic, it's definitely gonna serve them well in the future," said Hakim.