Incentives urged to help with preservation of Fredericton heritage buildings

As the rubble from demolished buildings around the Risteen Building in downtown Fredericton is cleared away, questions about the future of a planned development on the site are starting to arise.

The City of Fredericton issued a developer a 60-day cease-activity order while council figures out if the building should come under preservation bylaws.

In the meantime, some say more financial incentives for the development and restoration of historically significant buildings might help to preserve them.

"Maybe there's an opportunity to support the development and saving some of these historic properties by supporting the development of them instead of just saying, 'Well, you can't do this or you can't do that,'" said Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.

Demolition delayed

Fredericton city council has until mid-June to decide whether the 1820s Risteen Building, the first cut-stone building in the province, should come under the heritage preservation bylaw, stalling its demolition and the development of a new apartment complex.

"If you're asking private owners to preserve heritage buildings, it's because we think there is some public value to them," said former Ontario MP Peter Van Loan.

Peter Van Loan, the former Progressive Conservative MP for York-Simcoe, proposed legislation that would have provided a significant tax credit to people restoring historically significant properties. His bill was defeated last year. (Adrian Wyld/CANADIAN PRESS)

Van Loan introduced a bill that would have given a 20 per cent tax credit to people restoring historic buildings.

"It makes sense in those circumstances that the public should provide some compensation or some benefit to assist that private owner in delivering that public benefit."

That bill was defeated last year.

There is a New Brunswick tax credit that applies to national or provincially designated buildings, but according to Fredericton Heritage Trust, Fredericton is the only major city in the province without a municipal grant program.

The City of Fredericton confirmed it doesn't have a grant program but no one was available for a followup interview.

"Looking at some additional grants, meaningful grants and various levels of government would, I think, bring us closer to being able to preserve and persuade people to preserve heritage buildings" said Marion Beyea of Fredericton Heritage Trust.

Van Loan said modest local grants aren't usually enough.

"And the burden of preserving this stuff is, it's difficult, but that is part of what helps make those communities," he said.