Fredericton couple's modern design for heritage home addition is just what city likes

City officials charged with protecting Fredericton's heritage neighbourhoods say new buildings and additions in these areas should reflect contemporary styles rather than evoke the past.

Juan Estepa, manager of heritage and urban design with the city, said the goal is to avoid creating replicas of historic homes.

"If you start replicating styles, it's not a historic building, it's a replica," he said. "But if you build a contemporary style, 100 years from now, that contemporary becomes heritage, whereas that replica could never be heritage. It's always a replica."

A proposed zoning amendment that would allow a new addition to a heritage home in downtown Fredericton caused controversy when the design was made public.

'People always have complaints'

Heritage In their house at 103 Church St., Scott and Victoria Boer already have a retail store, a live-in apartment and three Airbnb units. The rezoning would allow them to add two bachelor apartments and an outdoor living space with a plunge pool.

But it's the look of the new addition to the old house that has caused heritage advocates to take to social media to question whether the Heritage Preservation Review Board should have supported the project. It's a contemporary design — the siding is corrugated steel and wood, the roof flat.

"When you're in the downtown heritage area, people always have complaints about what's going in or what the development is going to be," Victoria Boer said.

Proposed modern addition to an old home at Church and King streets in Fredericton. (Planning Advisory Committee Agenda)

Boer said she and her husband followed the city's guidelines for development in the heritage zone and they were encouraged to go modern.

"They said, 'You know what? Whatever you want, as long as it doesn't look heritage, we just really want to make sure it looks modern,'" said Boer.

City hall's Built Form Design Guidelines, a document that outlines how buildings should look and relate to each other, backs Boer's account: "Contemporary design that positively contributes to area character is preferred. … Mimicry and designs that borrow and mix historic stylistic detailing inappropriately or incorrectly should be avoided."

Mimicry, said Estepa, can lead to buildings that are not of their time and not authentic.

"Do we want something to be a dynamic area that evolves with time or do we want it to freeze it at a particular time? So that's the challenge."

Fredericton isn't the only municipality that favours contemporary design for new structures in heritage neighbourhoods.

"Many cities in Europe and North America followed that, but it's not a universal approach," Estepa said.

Juan Estepa, manager of heritage and urban design with the City of Fredericton, says modern designs are preferred to an imitation of a heritage design. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The approach does seem to conflict with the city's heritage bylaw, which says one of its purposes is "to ensure that construction and renovation of buildings and structures are undertaken in a form compatible with the municipality's traditional architectural styles."

Estepa said that's a grey area, because many houses in the heritage zone were built in different time periods and have different styles — a Georgian home might sit next to a Second Empire-style home, built more than 100 years apart.

A fear of 'static' heritage area

"It's whether you want your heritage area to be sort of a static of a particular look or do you want it to evolve over time? And the challenge that we have with our heritage area is that there's several hundreds of years of styles."

The city's heritage bylaw hasn't changed since 2005. Estepa said bylaws are typically updated every 10 years and it's overdue. It's now under review but there's no set date for when it will come to council.

Coun. Eric Megarity sits on the Heritage Preservation Review Board, which is reviewing the bylaw and makes decisions on heritage design in the city.

"It has to be updated — to what extent? I don't know," Megarity said of the heritage bylaw. "We looked at it. There is some housekeeping items that need to be updated because of the age of the document. And some wording has to be changed."

Megarity said once the reviewed bylaw is sent to council, council may request more changes.

The zoning amendment for the Boer's property will be before council Monday.